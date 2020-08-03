Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotions After Covid Recovery, Raksha Bandhan Plans

Cine icon Amitabh Bachchan has said it is heartening to be back home from hospital after his Covid recovery. He has also revealed his virtual plans for Raksha Bandhan.

Big B wrote on his official blog: “It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care.”

Opening up about his experience at the hospital, he continued: “The medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the World give us the hope of repair .. assuring us each minute that ‘all shall be well’ , when in fact they themselves struggle to find that confirmed patent that can be used delivered executed to save lives and conditions from the virus.”

“When I had addressed them as ‘angels in white’ I had never imagined that I would be supine in their midst to savour their angelic presence, as they give us hope inspiration and the strength to fight .. they are quite quite remarkable .. my gratitude shall never fail for them,” he added.

“Feeling bad for Abhishek .. prayers he comes home soon,” he said.

On Sunday, the actor had announced across all his social media handles that he has tested Covid-19 negative and was getting discharged: “I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”

Big B’s granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested negative for coronavirus earlier and were discharged from hospital.

The actor also revealed he had virtual plans for Raksha Bandhan.

“When the little one shall in virtual distance and world as would Abhishek and Shweta due the pandemic , colour the wrist of Agastya in that string of eternal strength, then shall the festival in all its glory be celebrated .. all be it in keeping with the norms set by the authorities re., CoviD,” he wrote. (IANS)