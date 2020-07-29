Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What Keeps Him Warm in Trying Circumstances

Big B is currently hospitalised with Covid-19

How Big B keeps warm in trying circumstances
Big B took to Instagram to share picture of his woollen clogs. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed what keeps him warm in trying circumstances.

Amitabh, who is currently hospitalised with Covid-19, took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of his woollen clogs and compared them with the wooden clogs from the Netherlands.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“The beautiful Dutch clogs of the Netherlands .. and my own woollen clogs to keep me warm in these trying circumstances,” he wrote alongside the image.

He then posted another photograph of himself on the photo-sharing website and deciphered the meaning of “Vivek”.

He wrote: “Vivek – Sapience, sense of right-wrong, discretion, prudence, conduct… Vivek is used in every Indian language… add a suffix ‘um’ for Telugu, Tamil, Kannad, Malayalam… or an ‘ah’ for Punjabi, Jut, Marathi, Gujarati, Kashmiri etc… The word Vivek means the same…”

Also Read: PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan is also being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, while his daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya have been discharged after testing negative for the virus. (IANS)

