Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story An Insightful Travelogue 'This World Below Zero Fahrenheit: Travels In The Kashmir...
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

An Insightful Travelogue ‘This World Below Zero Fahrenheit: Travels In The Kashmir Valley’

Author Suhas Munshi provides a unique social and cultural perspective of a state

0
Kashmir
An epic travelogue on Kashmir Valley. IANS

“This World Below Zero Fahrenheit: Travels in the Kashmir Valley” is an insightful travelogue that presents a portrait of people who have been overshadowed by the place they live in, even as it ruminates on the idea of home and exile as author Suhas Munshi provides a unique social and cultural perspective of a state that is otherwise permanently in the news for the violence that envelops it, or the beauty of its landscape.

On August 5, 2019, Munshi was returning to Srinagar from a visit to legendary poet Habba Khatoon’s relic in Gurez when an unprecedented curfew was imposed upon Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370 was abrogated. Through his travels with people across the Valley, Munshi tries to portray a sense of what that moment has meant to the common Kashmiri. Thus, this is a travelogue that breaks away from the cliched view of Kashmir, one that sees it either as an earthly paradise or a living hell.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

It takes you to unexpected places, into the homes of poets, playwrights, and street performers; to a heartwarming Christmas service with the minuscule Christian community in Baramulla; and inside the barricaded city of Srinagar’s football stadium, which is a lively refuge for the elderly and their memories of a glorious past.

ALSO READ: Book ‘Forgotten Kashmir’ Examines The Evolution Of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Over three weeks, for fear of being abandoned in harsh terrain, Munshi struggles to keep up with a group of Bakarwal nomadic shepherds as they make their way from Srinagar to Jammu over the mighty Pir Panjal mountains. And he finds a lone Pandit family living in a decrepit ghost colony in Shopian, the hub of militancy in Kashmir.

Munshi was born in Srinagar and has spent over a decade reporting on politics, culture, and conflict from across India, including Jammu and Kashmir. “This World Below Zero Fahrenheit”, published by Penguin, is his first book. (IANS)

Previous articleLadakh To Get Geothermal Energy Courtesy Of ONGC
Next articleML Technique To More Accurately Identify Depressive Symptoms

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more
Business

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

Digitized Dictatorship Is The New Norm In China

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Having unveiled its ambition of emerging as the top Artificial Intelligence (AI) superpower by 2030, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken rapid strides...
Read more

Need For India To Adopt Organic Farming: Sri Sri Ravishankar

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar on Monday said that India needs to adopt organic farming to keep 'poison' out of its plates. Inaugurating...
Read more

Why The Himalayan Glaciers Are Highly Sensitive To Climate Change? Explained!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Himalayan glaciers are highly sensitive to climate change and are rapidly shrinking, posing a big threat to the populations that rely on them, according...
Read more

Civil Lines: A Cryptic Note That Reveals The Truth Decades Later

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Two estranged sisters; a family secret that has lain buried for decades: a search for the truth, shocking, poignant, and life-affirming, Radhika Swarups "Civil...
Read more

India Observes Increase in Online Hate Speech, Scams and Frauds: Microsoft

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite improving its tally on online civility in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, India has seen a significant increase in hate speech, hoaxes, scams,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

divorce lawyer fairfax county on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
criminal attorneys fairfax va on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://srislawyer.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Iva Easterbrook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino TBF Kalisz on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
judi bola on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
adultfrienedfinder app on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Joker123 terbaru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين تويتر on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Opis on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada