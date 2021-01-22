Friday, January 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Analysis Shows Batterry Storage To Be Cheaper Than New Coal Power Plants
BusinessEnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Analysis Shows Batterry Storage To Be Cheaper Than New Coal Power Plants

A new economic viability analysis on Friday revealed that renewable energy along with battery storage in Tamil Nadu is cost competitive with new coal power plants

0
Tamil Nadu
Cost analysis reveals renewable energy and battery storage is cheaper than new coal plant. Wikimedia commons

A new economic viability analysis on Friday revealed that renewable energy along with battery storage in Tamil Nadu is cost competitive with new coal power plants.

The report finds the levelized cost of energy for a hypothetical hybrid, solar, wind and li-ion battery storage system for the state to be Rs 4.97/kWh in 2021, which falls to Rs 3.4/kWh by 2030.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

In comparison, cost of electricity produced from new coal power plants in Tamil Nadu is between Rs 4.5-6/kWh.

The hybrid system is designed to cater to 1GW of solar and wind capacity in 2021 with two hours of battery backup, which increases step wise to a four-hour backup by 2030.

The research further highlighted that lithium-based battery storage systems could also help reduce curtailment of renewable energy. Close to 50 per cent of solar power in Tamil Nadu was curtailed since the lockdown in March 2020.

Coal Power Plant
Wind turbines. Pixabay

Similarly, its curtailment of wind power in 2019 went up to 3.52hours per day from 1.87 hours per day in 2018.

“Our analysis found that the cost of hybrid RE with battery storage system is at parity with new coal power plants in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, in 10-year time, incremental capacity addition would further drive down the cost by over 31 percent,” said Jyoti Gulia, founder of JMK Research and Analysis.

The analysis, released by Climate Trends and JMK Research and Analytics, tracks the system from an initial capacity of 800 MW of solar and 200 MW of wind along with 500 MWh of storage, that would cater to Tamil Nadu’s average annual power demand for two hours per day from 2021-2023.

Energy
Tamil Nadu. Wikimedia commons

Its capacity is augmented to three hours of daily backup for 2024-2026, and then four hours per day for 2027-2030. In the last year, the hybrid system would meet 29 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s average annual power demand at a competitive levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of Rs 3.4/kWh.

It also puts into perspective that Tamil Nadu has five new thermal power projects in its pipeline over the next three years. The Cheyyur ultra mega coal power plant is the biggest of these projects with a tariff of Rs 5-6/kWh, which would be 32 to 43 per cent more expensive than the system modeled in the analysis.

“Tamil Nadu has got the largest installed renewable energy capacity and it leads India’s energy transition efforts, yet it also has the largest coal power pipeline in the country. Since RE with battery storage works out to be cheaper than coal, perhaps TANGEDCO and other state power generation companies need to reconsider the coal pipeline,” Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends, told IANS.

ALSO READ: Here’s How COVID Vaccines Have Opened Way For Cancer, Other Disease Treatments

Also, if this hypothetical, solar and wind-powered storage system were to wheel all of its energy to Delhi, even after accounting for interstate transmission system charges it could cover 100 per cent of Delhi’s average yearly electricity demand by 2030 at an LCOE of Rs 4.4/kWh.

“The system thus demonstrates that RE coupled with battery storage is a technically and financially viable option to building new coal capacity. At the same time, it would be a dispatchable source of power that addresses the grid integration of intermittent solar and wind power,” added Jyoti. (IANS)

Previous articleVegan kids may have low level of vitamin D
Next articleWhite House To Display The Moon Rock In Oval Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Study Reveals Valuing Friendships Can Keep One Healthy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Having friends in life is important as they give us both emotional support and practical advice, whenever needed. A new study now suggests that...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

White House To Display The Moon Rock In Oval Office

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has loaned a Moon rock for display in the Oval Office of the White House at the request of the Joe Biden administration. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Vegan kids may have low level of vitamin D

NewsGram Desk - 0
If your child is fully vegan, then there are chances that they may have a lower level of vitamin D, a new study suggests. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study Reveals Valuing Friendships Can Keep One Healthy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Having friends in life is important as they give us both emotional support and practical advice, whenever needed. A new study now suggests that...
Read more

White House To Display The Moon Rock In Oval Office

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has loaned a Moon rock for display in the Oval Office of the White House at the request of the Joe Biden administration. The...
Read more

Analysis Shows Batterry Storage To Be Cheaper Than New Coal Power Plants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A new economic viability analysis on Friday revealed that renewable energy along with battery storage in Tamil Nadu is cost competitive with new coal...
Read more

Vegan kids may have low level of vitamin D

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If your child is fully vegan, then there are chances that they may have a lower level of vitamin D, a new study suggests. The...
Read more

Pandemic time used for self-development, survey reveals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic year 2020 is past us but not the coronavirus and the impact it brought into our lives is probably the biggest disruption...
Read more

What And When Do You Need Estate Planning Strategies

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
There are estate planning strategies to reduce estate taxes. If you have assets that are exempt from the estate tax and that you intend...
Read more

Loney Adults Over The Age of 50 May Face Mental Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lonely adults aged 50 and over reported an average of two worsening depressive and other mental health symptoms during the Covid-19 lockdown, a new...
Read more

Remembering Subhash Chandra Bose on Birth Anniversary: Know 5 Lesser Known Facts and Quotes by “Netaji”

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as "Netaji" was born on 23rd January 1897. Netaji is considered the most exceptional and revered Freedom Fighter in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada