Monday, May 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Analyst: After The U.S. Troops Withdrawal, Afghans Will Continue To Struggle
Lead StoryWorld

Analyst: After The U.S. Troops Withdrawal, Afghans Will Continue To Struggle

The victims are ordinary people, and the scenario would be continuing after US forces withdrawal

0
Afghans
U.S. Army Soldiers patrol an area near the village of Kowtay, Khowst province, Afghanistan. Wikimedia Commons

Afghans, as victims of the so-called US-led war on terror, would continue to suffer after the withdrawal of the American troops, according to a political analyst.

“The people of Afghanistan as the victims of the so-called US-led war on terror had suffered in the war during the 20-year-old presence of the huge military and would continue to suffer even after the troops’ pull out as the militants are still very much active in the country,” analyst Nazari Pariani told Xinhua news agency.

The US and its allied nations invaded the Taliban regime in Afghanistan over the country providing shelter to former Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, the alleged architect of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The US dethroned the Taliban reign but it neither diminished the group nor the Al Qaeda, Pariani said.

He described the US forces withdrawal at this stage as irresponsible when the militants are still active and fighting continues, saying “the first phase of war ends with the troops’ pull out and the next phase of the war would be more catastrophic” and the Afghans won’t embrace peace in the near future.

Afghans
A U.S. Army Soldier patrols with Afghan soldiers to check on conditions in the village of Yawez in Wardak province, Afghanistan. Wikimedia Commons

The renowned political expert, who is also the editor-in-chief of the popular newspaper Mandegar, doubts US President Joe Biden’s remarks that Washington has achieved its goal which was punishing bin Laden and smashing the Al Qaeda network, which, he said, didn’t need costly war and launching the military invasion in a poor country like Afghanistan.

“Killing Osama and destroying terror groups were small objectives which never required launching such a costly and longest war in the US history,” he told Xinhua.

“Fighting has been continuing and Al Qaeda and like-minded groups are active in Afghanistan and the brutal war claims Afghans’ lives every day.”

Pariani said the merciless killing of civilians and Taliban attacks on government forces in several provinces demonstrate the outcome of the troops pull-out from Afghanistan.

Afghans
The U.S. Army – Afghan weapons training. Wikimedia Commons

Regarding the capability of Afghan security and defense forces, the analyst said: “The security forces would continue to defend the government against Taliban attacks and the armed group would continue to resist.

“The victims are ordinary people, and the scenario would be continuing after US forces withdrawal.”

ALSO READ: Devastated by Decades of War, Letterbox Campaign Helps Afghans Cope with Mental Health

About intra-Afghan talks, the political observer said that “the prospect seems uncertain and the talks for peace in Afghanistan at the upcoming conference in Turkey would face deadlock as it previously faced in Doha”.

“No desired outcome is foreseen in the ongoing peace process and Afghans won’t reach a peace agreement over the next six months.”

Washington formally started its forces pull-out from May 1 in Afghanistan and the process, according to the US administration, would be completed by September 11. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleCleopatra: Last Queen Of The Nile
Next articleGene Tied To Balding May Also Raise Covid Risks For Men

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Outlook Into Wellness Tourism Growth During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
The roller coaster ride that was 2020 brought the biggest dip in modern history, forcing individuals to adapt to major lifestyle changes while the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Strengthen Your Immune System Against Foreign Pathogens

NewsGram Desk - 0
At the personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming...
Read more
Lead Story

How To Go Water Less In Your Hygiene Routine

NewsGram Desk - 0
Hygiene is an important aspect of today's lives, especially with the ongoing pandemic. Inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene practices are the cause of death...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Outlook Into Wellness Tourism Growth During Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The roller coaster ride that was 2020 brought the biggest dip in modern history, forcing individuals to adapt to major lifestyle changes while the...
Read more

Strengthen Your Immune System Against Foreign Pathogens

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
At the personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming...
Read more

How To Go Water Less In Your Hygiene Routine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hygiene is an important aspect of today's lives, especially with the ongoing pandemic. Inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene practices are the cause of death...
Read more

Know If You Are Consuming ‘Healthy Honey’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is no dearth of honey brands dotting the market shelves claiming to be pure, healthy, and immunity-boosting. Are all these products really as...
Read more

A Crisis Management Perspective Of India’s Covid-19 Crisis: Major General S.B. Asthana

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India is in a state of biological war against an invisible enemy (coronavirus), which has imposed unprecedented health emergency of this century. While the...
Read more

Vegetarian Cuisine From The Himalayan Foothills: By Veena Sharma

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Author and gastronomist Veena Sharma have always believed that one's kitchen is one's best pharmacy, providing us with the particular admixtures and combinations that...
Read more

Only 13% Of Global iOS Users Allow Apps To Track To Date After iOS 14.5 Update

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After Apple introduced its app tracking transparency tool with iOS 14.5 update to give users better control over their privacy, only 13 percent of...
Read more

Coronavirus Protocols To Quickly Identify Mutants Developed By Scientists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A worldwide network of scientists has isolated functional units of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins in such a way that their structure, function, and interactions can...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada