Anil Kapoor: Everyone Has A Weak Point, Mine Is Food

Anil Kapoor made a confession on social media on Wednesday saying his weak point is food.

The actor also shared how he has adopted a new approach to eating with a goal of achieving a sharper look since lockdown.

Anil Kapoor wrote on his verified Instagram account: “Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly.”

“During the lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating. Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Sometimes I even fall. And what I’ve learned through it all is that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. So everyone in the house had to get involved.”

“From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered around me at mealtime. Fitness is never a one-man/ women crusade, it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get the family involved and onboard to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success).”

“Is it easy? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture… it makes it all worth it,” he concluded.

