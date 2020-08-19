Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Antibiotics Use May be Associated with an Increased Risk of IBD: Lancet
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Antibiotics Use May be Associated with an Increased Risk of IBD: Lancet

IBD is a term for two conditions - Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis

0
Antibiotics may increase inflammatory bowel disease: Lancet
Antibiotics use may be associated with an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and its subtypes. Unsplash

Researchers have found that antibiotics use may be associated with an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and its subtypes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

IBD is a term for two conditions (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) that are characterised by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

According to the study, published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, the association between antimicrobial treatment and IBD remained when patients were compared with their siblings.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

IBD is becoming more common, particularly in Europe, the US and other parts of the world undergoing rapid economic development, increased sanitation, and more frequent use of antibiotics.

Antibiotics may increase inflammatory bowel disease: Lancet
IBD is becoming more common, particularly in Europe, the US and other parts of the world undergoing frequent use of antibiotics. Unsplash

With a growing appreciation for the gut microbiome’s role in maintaining human health, concern has risen that antibiotics may perturb and permanently alter these fragile microbial communities. This could potentially impact the risk of gastrointestinal disease.

In the study, researchers were able to more definitively demonstrate that more frequent use of antibiotics was associated with the development of IBD and its subtypes.

“I think this affirms what many of us have suspected–that antibiotics, which adversely affect gut microbial communities, are a risk factor for IBD,” said study lead author Dr Long Nguyen from the Harvard Medical School in the US.

The researchers identified almost 24,000 new IBD cases (16,000 had ulcerative colitis and 8,000 Crohn’s disease) and compared them with 28,000 siblings, and 117,000 controls from the general population.

Antibiotics may increase inflammatory bowel disease: Lancet
Prior use of antibiotics was associated with a nearly two-times increased risk of IBD after adjusting for several risk factors. Unsplash

The researchers were able to enroll all consecutive, eligible patients with new-onset IBD from a population-based register over a ten-year study period, limiting selection bias.

Also Read: Google Introduces Voice Messages Via Assistant for Android Users

The findings showed that prior use of antibiotics was associated with a nearly two-times increased risk of IBD after adjusting for several risk factors.

The increased risk was noted for both ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease with the highest estimates corresponding to broad-spectrum antibiotics.

“To identify risk factors for IBD is important, and ultimately our aim is to prevent the disease. Our study provides another piece of the puzzle and even more reason to avoid using antibiotics needlessly,” the authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articlePost-Covid Complications are a New Dimension: Niti Aayog Official
Next article12% Increase in Cancer Cases Across India in 5 Years, Predicts Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Changes In The Skin During Pregnancy

NewsGram Desk - 0
The myth is that every pregnant woman radiates the 'pregnancy glow'; but the fact is it's only a lucky few who actually do. Most...
Read more
Entertainment

The First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into the untimely death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The first step...
Read more
India

Only 17% Dine Out Restaurants Open Post-Covid: Zomato

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,090FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Changes In The Skin During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The myth is that every pregnant woman radiates the 'pregnancy glow'; but the fact is it's only a lucky few who actually do. Most...
Read more

The First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into the untimely death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The first step...
Read more

Only 17% Dine Out Restaurants Open Post-Covid: Zomato

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating...
Read more

Bogus, Fake Govt Websites Targeting Unemployed People

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zafar Abbas White collar criminals are coming up with new ways to dupe the unemployed and needy looking for government jobs. The Delhi police cyber...
Read more

Large Number of Children at Increased Risk of Violence, Abuse Amid Pandemic: UNICEF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to child protection services in more than 100 countries, leaving a large number of children at increased risk...
Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana on Resuming Shooting: It Feels Like we are Making Movies in Another Lifetime

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns to film shooting in October, for the first time since the Covid outbreak, and he feels it should be a...
Read more

12% Increase in Cancer Cases Across India in 5 Years, Predicts Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There will be 12 percent increase in cancer cases across the country in five years as per the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020,...
Read more

Antibiotics Use May be Associated with an Increased Risk of IBD: Lancet

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that antibiotics use may be associated with an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and its subtypes ulcerative colitis and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

19,090FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada