Thursday, July 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

The new antiplatelet drug also shows promise for treating heart attack

0
New antiplatelet drug shows promise for treating heart attack
A new drug prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding. Pixabay

Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet medications currently available.

The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, described the drug and its delivery mechanisms and shows that the drug is also an effective treatment for heart attack in animal models.

“Unfortunately, current antiplatelet medications prevent the blood clotting that causes heart attack and stroke but also disrupt platelets’ ability to stop bleeding if a blood vessel is torn,” said study researcher Xiaoping Du from the University of Illinois in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“The magic of this new drug is it prevents clots but does not make people prone to bleeding, which other drugs have failed to do,” Du added.

New antiplatelet drug shows promise for treating heart attack
The drug is also an effective treatment for heart attack in animal models. Pixabay

In a previous study, the research team identified a signalling mechanism that is important in the blood clotting process but not required for platelets’ ability to adhere to a wound and prevent bleeding. Based on this finding, the researchers derived a peptide to target the signalling mechanism and designed a nanoparticle that successfully delivered the peptide into platelets.

The peptide-derived nanoparticle drug — called M3mP6 high-loading peptide nanoparticle, of HLPN — was then tested in mice as a possible treatment for heart attacks.Du said a heart attack can cause heart failure and death in two different ways. One, from the initial damage caused by the clot, which blocks blood flow and reduces oxygen supply.

This typically is treated by a procedure called angioplasty and a stent to open the artery, combined with antiplatelet drugs to prevent it from clotting again. However, fresh blood flowing into the damaged heart tissue following the reopening of the artery can trigger inflammation, causing leaks and clots in small blood vessels and further damage to the heart, the researchers said.

New antiplatelet drug shows promise for treating heart attack
This typically is treated by a procedure called angioplasty. Wikimedia Commons

 

Also Read: Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

“This is called reperfusion injury and this is the second way a heart attack can lead to heart failure or death,” Du said. In the study, among mice that received the treatment, administered as an injection, there was reduced damage to the heart, reduced clotting and reduced inflammation. There also was improved heart function and improved survival.

“It is very exciting to see such promising results in the lab and we hope to one day test this in humans,” Du said. “We were hopeful that this new drug, which does not cause blood vessel leaks, would help limit reperfusion injury and reduce the chance of heart failure and death,” the study authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleOnly 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more
Lead Story

Cybercriminals Increasingly Attack on Home Routers: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Increase in attacks targeting and leveraging routers will continue as cybercriminals are able to easily monetise these infections in secondary attacks, warns a new...
Read more
India

Photography Influences Karnataka Ace Lensman’s House, Sons’ Names

NewsGram Desk - 0
Passionate over photography, ace lensman Ravi Hongal has built his dream house in Karnataka's Belagavi city in the shape of a camera, while his...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,983FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet...
Read more

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more

Cybercriminals Increasingly Attack on Home Routers: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Increase in attacks targeting and leveraging routers will continue as cybercriminals are able to easily monetise these infections in secondary attacks, warns a new...
Read more

Photography Influences Karnataka Ace Lensman’s House, Sons’ Names

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Passionate over photography, ace lensman Ravi Hongal has built his dream house in Karnataka's Belagavi city in the shape of a camera, while his...
Read more

Here are Cocktail Pairings With Food for you to Experiment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Good food and good drinks go hand in hand, when combined properly, they can result in a marvelous dining experience. When one thinks about...
Read more

Raveena Tandon Shares DIY Tips to Keep Your Eyes Relaxed During WFH

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Work from home for adults and online classes for children amid the lockdown has led to almost everyone spending lots of time in front...
Read more

Jewellery Industry Requires Digital Strategies for Post Pandemic Growth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The jewellery industry which is going through a slowdown in consumption demand amid the pandemic would require digital strategies for its growth post the...
Read more

‘Nature-Positive’ Solutions Can Create 395 Million Jobs by 2030: Study

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented job losses and economic uncertainty. As governments and businesses look to stimulate growth, a new study from...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,983FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada