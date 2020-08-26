Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Anushka Sharma: Our Industry is Very Good at Taking Precautions
EntertainmentLead Story

Anushka Sharma: Our Industry is Very Good at Taking Precautions

Anushka Sharma is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the Covid pandemic

0
Anushka Sharma: We owe it to each other to stay cautious during pandemic
"Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew", said Anushka. Pinterest

Actress Anushka Sharma is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the Covid pandemic and feels the industry is good at taking precautions.

“Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Going forward, the atmosphere on set will definitely be different, but we all need to embrace the changes as we know there is a good reason for these. We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic,” said the actress.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Anushka Sharma: We owe it to each other to stay cautious during pandemic
“Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm”, said Anushka. Pinterest

The pandemic has made Anushka introspective. “Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm. The minute I start planning or thinking of the future, I have to bring myself to the present and deal with what I have to deal with right now,” she said.

Also Read: Covid Patients With Diabetes, Obesity 3 Times More Likely to Die: Study

Anushka is happy that she has achieved a work-life balance after over three years of trying to perfect it since her wedding. She says she is happy that she has become less judgemental.

“I’ve been introspective over the last three years. I don’t want to think that my only value is what I’ve achieved in life. Peace of mind is my priority and I’m happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental,” she says. (IANS)

Previous articleActress Kajol’s Message On Women’s Equality Day
Next articlePlant Diseases And Pests Affect Soybean Yield In MP

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Here’s How to Take Care of Your Hair This Monsoon

NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing wet season, rainwater and constant humidity can certainly wreak havoc on our hair. One can't do enough during this time to protect...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

10 Fascinating Facts About Goddess Parvati

NewsGram Desk - 0
Being the daughter of King Himavat (King of Mountains/Himalaya), her name became Parvati signifying 'daughter of the mountain'. Mostly seen as a mindful and...
Read more
Lead Story

World’s Oldest Man Aged 116 Years Dies

NewsGram Desk - 0
A South African believed to be the world’s oldest man died Saturday. He was 116 years old and a survivor of the 1918 Spanish...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How to Take Care of Your Hair This Monsoon

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing wet season, rainwater and constant humidity can certainly wreak havoc on our hair. One can't do enough during this time to protect...
Read more

10 Fascinating Facts About Goddess Parvati

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Being the daughter of King Himavat (King of Mountains/Himalaya), her name became Parvati signifying 'daughter of the mountain'. Mostly seen as a mindful and...
Read more

World’s Oldest Man Aged 116 Years Dies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A South African believed to be the world’s oldest man died Saturday. He was 116 years old and a survivor of the 1918 Spanish...
Read more

Google Adds OnePlus Nord to YouTube Signature Devices List

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has added the recently released OnePlus Nord to the YouTube Signature Devices list. The YouTube Signature Devices programme certifies smartphones that, according to Google,...
Read more

Remembering Mother Teresa on Her 110th Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma  Let us get to know a little about Mother Teresa on her 110th Birth Anniversary. Who was Mother Teresa? Mother Teresa was a nun....
Read more

Remo D’Souza Believes That There is Still a Lot of Learning To Do

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY PUJA GUPTA Bollywood choreographer Remo DSouza has been in the industry for over two decades, but the dance master believes "there is still a...
Read more

Jeanette Epps: The First Black Woman ISS Crew Member

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps is set to become the first Black woman to serve as an International Space Station (ISS) crew member after the...
Read more

Plant Diseases And Pests Affect Soybean Yield In MP

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Attacks by plant diseases and pests have affected the yield of soybean in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower in the country, with overall losses...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.