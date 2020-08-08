Saturday, August 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Anushka Sharma: Watching Movies Doesn't Always Help You Understand Them Better
EntertainmentLead Story

Anushka Sharma: Watching Movies Doesn’t Always Help You Understand Them Better

The actress reveals that there is no formula for success when it comes to content production

0
Anushka on success as producer: Life experiences helped in storytelling
"The business of production is tricky", believes Anushka. Pinterest

Actress Anushka Sharma says watching films does not always help understand the medium better, and that experiences in life help add value to storytelling, too.

Anushka’s father served in the Army, so she and her brother Karnesh, who is her partner in their production house, grew up in a military background, which entailed lots of travelling.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“Being Army kids, we are always open to new ideas and all that travelling really helped us understand local stories. Such experiences not only helped us in storytelling, but also made us look at things in different ways rather than a set societal perspective,” the actress said.

Anushka on success as producer: Life experiences helped in storytelling
“Being Army kids, we are always open to new ideas and all that travelling really helped us understand local stories”, said Anushka. Pinterest

“Watching movies doesn’t always help you understand movies better. Our life experiences have helped us in this business. We have approached everything with a fresh mind. If we have taken the less travelled path, it is because we have followed our instincts!” she said.

The actress reveals that there is no formula for success when it comes to content production.

Also Read: Increase in Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon Causes Massive Forest Destruction

“The business of production is tricky and even the most experienced cannot say that they have figured it out. You just learn from your mistakes. Even when things don’t work the way you wanted, they give us learnings,” she said. (IANS)

Previous articleSadhguru: Youth is the Most Alive, Idealistic, and Energetic
Next articleThis Year Has Been a Wake-Up Call for Us: Bhumi Pednekar

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Facebook Produces 600 Homes, 70% Reserved for Low-Income Residents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has produced and preserved approximately 600 affordable homes near its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, of which roughly 70 per cent are reserved...
Read more
Lead Story

Google, IBM, Microsoft AI Datasets Show Gender Bias

NewsGram Desk - 0
Revealing another dark side of trained Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, new research has claimed that Google AI datasets identified most women wearing masks as...
Read more
Entertainment

This Year Has Been a Wake-Up Call for Us: Bhumi Pednekar

NewsGram Desk - 0
This year has been a wake-up call for us, and if we do not work towards maintaining a balance, our cities will continue to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,960FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Facebook Produces 600 Homes, 70% Reserved for Low-Income Residents

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has produced and preserved approximately 600 affordable homes near its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, of which roughly 70 per cent are reserved...
Read more

Google, IBM, Microsoft AI Datasets Show Gender Bias

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Revealing another dark side of trained Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, new research has claimed that Google AI datasets identified most women wearing masks as...
Read more

This Year Has Been a Wake-Up Call for Us: Bhumi Pednekar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
This year has been a wake-up call for us, and if we do not work towards maintaining a balance, our cities will continue to...
Read more

Anushka Sharma: Watching Movies Doesn’t Always Help You Understand Them Better

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Anushka Sharma says watching films does not always help understand the medium better, and that experiences in life help add value to storytelling,...
Read more

Sadhguru: Youth is the Most Alive, Idealistic, and Energetic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Spiritual leader and author Sadhguru believes in the potential of the youth. "Youth has enormous potential. If we can inspire them to identify with humanity...
Read more

Increase in Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon Causes Massive Forest Destruction

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased 34.5 per cent between August 2019 and July 2020, with a total of 9,205 square km of forest...
Read more

EU Member States to Ease Travel Restrictions for Unmarried Couples

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Commission has called on the European Union (EU) member states to ease travel restrictions that have prevented unmarried couples from reuniting, a...
Read more

Indians, Thais Most Confident of Travelling in the “New Normal”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain According to a new global study on travel in the post-COVID world, India and Thailand have the most citizens confident of travelling...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,960FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada