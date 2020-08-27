Thursday, August 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Anxiety in Teenage Linked to Higher Risk on Heart Attack in Mid-Life
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Anxiety in Teenage Linked to Higher Risk on Heart Attack in Mid-Life

There are indications that mental well-being is declining in young people

0
Anxiety in Teenage Linked to Higher Risk on Heart Attack in Mid-Life
Researchers say that depression or anxiety in the teenage years is linked to a 20 per cent greater likelihood of having a heart attack in mid-life. Pexels

In a warning for parents, researchers say that depression or anxiety in the teenage years is linked to a 20 per cent greater likelihood of having a heart attack in mid-life.

“Parents need to be vigilant and look for signs of stress, depression or anxiety that is beyond the normal teenage, seek help if there seems to be a persistent problem,” said study author Cecilia Bergh of Orebro University in Sweden.

There are indications that mental well-being is declining in young people.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The study investigated whether conditions like depression in adolescence (age 18 or 19) are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in adulthood. The team also examined the possible role of stress resilience (ability to cope with stress in everyday life) in helping to explain any associations.They included 238,013 men born between 1952 and 1956 who underwent extensive examinations in late adolescence and were then followed into middle age (up to the age of 58 years).

Anxiety in Teenage Linked to Higher Risk on Heart Attack in Mid-Life
The study investigated whether conditions like depression in adolescence (age 18 or 19) are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in adulthood. Pexels

The assessments at the age of 18 or 19 years included medical, psychiatric, and physical examinations by physicians and psychologists. Stress resilience was measured by an interview with a psychologist and a questionnaire, and based on familial, medical, social, behavioural and personality characteristics.

A total of 34,503 men were diagnosed with a non-psychotic mental disorder (such as depression or anxiety) at conscription. Follow-up for cardiovascular disease was through hospital medical records. The study found that a mental disorder in adolescence was associated with the risk of having a myocardial infarction (heart attack) by middle age.
Compared to men without mental illness in adolescence, the risk of myocardial infarction was 20 per cent higher among men with a diagnosis – even after taking into account other characteristics in adolescence such as blood pressure, body mass index and parental socioeconomic status.

Anxiety in Teenage Linked to Higher Risk on Heart Attack in Mid-Life
Compared to men without mental illness in adolescence, the risk of myocardial infarction was 20 per cent higher among men with a diagnosis. Pexels

Also Read: Here’s How to Take Care of Your Hair This Monsoon

The association between mental illness and heart attack was partly – but not completely – explained by poorer stress resilience and lower physical fitness in teenagers with a mental illness.

“Better fitness in adolescence is likely to help protect against later heart disease, particularly if people stay fit as they age,” the study authors wrote.

The study was recently presented at the ‘ESC Congress 2020 – The Digital Experience’ event. (IANS)

Previous article5 Factors that Reflect the Quality of Your Orthodontic Practice
Next articleZoom Announces Features to Enhance Classroom Management

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
It's widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis...
Read more
Lead Story

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis...
Read more

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more

Google Introduces Tabs That Load Faster in Chrome Browser

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced several features including tabs that load faster and let you organise and find them easily in Chrome browser as you work...
Read more

Facebook Shop: New Tab to Help Businesses Showcase Their Products

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The social networking giant has launched Facebook Shop on its main app, just like Instagram, that will help businesses showcase their products for billions...
Read more

Fitbit Launches Smartwatch to Measure Daily Stress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Wearables brand Fitbit has introduced an advanced smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense that comes with electrodermal activity (EDA) to measure daily stress and comes...
Read more

This Bacteria Can Endure a Trip to Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a type of bacteria that is highly resistant to environmental hazards survived harsh space conditions for three years, raising the...
Read more

Mission To Eradicate Maths Phobia: World’s Fastest Human Computer

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who emerged as world's fastest human computer by winning the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London earlier...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x