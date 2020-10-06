Aparshakti Khurana on Songs he Wrote and Composed During Lockdown

Actor Aparshakti Khurana says he utilised the lockdown days to write and compose songs.

“We had so much time during lockdown. I can only write and compose when I have my guitar around me, and luckily I hadn’t left my guitar in the studio. It was with me. I managed to pen some songs. A few compositions were also done by me. A couple of them were collaborations. Let’s see which single gets shortlisted by the music label and we will cut a video soon, ” he said.

Aparshakti wants one of his songs to be used in a film.

“All the songs are mostly singles, except one song I’m planning to give for film. That’s the song closest to my heart. I would love to do a music single on that song, but I think it fits the situation of the film very well,”

he added.

Aparshakti, who has been enthralling fans with his performances — particularly comedy roles — in Bollywood films, is all set for his first release as a solo hero. The film titled “Helmet” is a romantic comedy co-starring Nutan’s grand-daughter, Pranutan.

In the past, Aparshakti has sung songs like “Kudiye ni” and “Teri yaari”. (IANS)