Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Aparshakti Khurana on Songs he Wrote and Composed During Lockdown
EntertainmentLead Story

Aparshakti Khurana on Songs he Wrote and Composed During Lockdown

In the past, Aparshakti has sung songs like "Kudiye ni" and "Teri yaari"

0
Aparshakti opens up on songs he wrote and composed during lockdown
"I can only write and compose when I have my guitar around me, and luckily I hadn't left my guitar in the studio," tells Aparshakti. Pinterest

Actor Aparshakti Khurana says he utilised the lockdown days to write and compose songs.

“We had so much time during lockdown. I can only write and compose when I have my guitar around me, and luckily I hadn’t left my guitar in the studio. It was with me. I managed to pen some songs. A few compositions were also done by me. A couple of them were collaborations. Let’s see which single gets shortlisted by the music label and we will cut a video soon, ” he said.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Aparshakti wants one of his songs to be used in a film.

“All the songs are mostly singles, except one song I’m planning to give for film. That’s the song closest to my heart. I would love to do a music single on that song, but I think it fits the situation of the film very well,”

he added.

Aparshakti opens up on songs he wrote and composed during lockdown
Aparshakti wants one of his songs to be used in a film. Pinterest

Also Read: 26 Animals Could be Susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

Aparshakti, who has been enthralling fans with his performances — particularly comedy roles — in Bollywood films, is all set for his first release as a solo hero. The film titled “Helmet” is a romantic comedy co-starring Nutan’s grand-daughter, Pranutan.

In the past, Aparshakti has sung songs like “Kudiye ni” and “Teri yaari”. (IANS)

Previous article26 Animals Could be Susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study
Next articleTripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram Take Steps to Protect Endangered Clouded Leopard

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during...
Read more
Education

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during...
Read more

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

Mustard Oil: An Entrusted Immunity Booster

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, a slew of Indian manufacturers have been advertising food products ranging from muesli and breakfast cereal to...
Read more

COVID Causing Heavy Mental Health Toll in People: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has added to the growing body of evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy mental health toll even on people...
Read more

Autumn Skincare Kit: A Rescue For All The Skin Problems

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal Autumn has officially arrived- Chilly mornings, shorter days and fallen leaves are all our way now. We all dream of flawless and...
Read more

Delhi Film Group On Extension Of Cinema Closure

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issuing an order that cinema exhibition in the Capital will not resume on October 15, despite a Union...
Read more

Sunny Deol On Bobby Deol’s Silver Jubilee In Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bobby Deol completes 25 years in Bollywood and his elder brother, action star Sunny Deol, fondly recalls seeing him grow up in the film...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada