Monday, August 3, 2020
Lead Story

Apple Partners American Airlines to Offer Free Apple TV+ Streaming Service

The service is available on the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac

Apple TV+ now available on American Airlines flights for free
American Airlines is set to offer free Apple TV+ streaming service as an in-flight entertainment option. Pixabay

Apple has partnered with American Airlines to offer free Apple TV+ streaming service as an in-flight entertainment option

Presently, only select Apple TV+ shows like “The Morning Show”, “Dickinson” and “Defending Jacob” are available for in-flight viewing. However, the airline will rotate content available from Apple TV+ each month, reports AppleInsider.

The new streaming option is available to every flyer with a Wi-Fi capable device on flights that feature internet access.

The airline will rotate content available from Apple TV+ each month. Wikimedia Commons

Last year, Apple partnered with American Airlines to offer “Apple Music” streaming on any American Airlines flight in the US equipped with Viasat satellite technology with no Wi-Fi purchase required.

For TV+, the shows will simply be included in the onboard entertainment systems of the planes and available for anyone to watch, no subscription or account required.

The service is available on the TV app on iPhone, iPad, TV and Mac, along with other devices like Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV sticks and the web at tv.apple.com.

It is available in more than 100 countries around the world and the content is subtitled or dubbed in close to 40 languages. (IANS)

