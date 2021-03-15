Monday, March 15, 2021
Apple Arcade Present Some Fast Paced Sports Games For The Fans
Apple Arcade Present Some Fast Paced Sports Games For The Fans

Apple Arcade games can all be played offline, and a single subscription includes access for up to six family members with Family Sharing

Apple Arcade
Logo of Apple Arcade. Pixabay

As gaming becomes mainstream in India, the Apple Arcade subscription service has brought in some fast-paced as well as retro sports games for the fans in the country. With a subscription to Apple Arcade for Rs 99 per month, users get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

‘Cricket Through the Ages’ is one such game available on App Store. Presented like a documentary gone awry, the gaming app whisks you from the Stone Age to the modern-day pitch – and beyond – in physics-based duels. You can swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in just one button, physics-driven game.

“Go alone, or take a friend, on a journey through the rich and exquisitely accurate history of cricket in ‘Cricket Through the Ages,'” reads the game description. You can play through six unique game modes, solo or against a friendly rival. It supports Game Center and all compatible game controllers.

“Don’t know the first thing about the sport? No sweat! Leave the rule book at home and start swinging”.

Do you even skate? With the ‘Skate City’ game, you can enjoy the feeling of cruising the city streets. “Skate City” from Snowman brings the heart and soul of street skating to live with multi-touch controls as city streets become the ultimate skater playground.
“What once seemed like a concrete jungle will soon become your playground. Explore the streets of Los Angeles, Oslo, Barcelona, and Miami. Begin your journey along the sun-soaked streets of LA before unlocking your next destination,” according to the game developer.

apple arcade
A list of some fast-paced as well as retro sports games. Pixabay

For soccer fans, ‘Charrua Soccer’ will give the game a retro twist. You can play single-player (player-v-computer), two players (player-v-player), or competitions. It offers retro-style 3D art that evokes the nostalgia of old games and offers party modes where you can play with your friends in different game modes.

Apple Arcade games can all be played offline, and a single subscription includes access for up to six family members with Family Sharing. Apple Arcade is also available on iPad’s, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina.

‘Ballistic Baseball’ from Gameloft is an action-packed arcade baseball game that captures the intense battle between pitcher and batter in live head-to-head multiplayer matches.

‘Super Impossible Road’ from Rogue Games, is a futuristic, high-speed racing game where players master hairpin turns on courses that twist and coil-over beautiful galactic backdrops. (IANS/SP)

