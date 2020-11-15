Apple To Become The Latest Major Player To Join The Next G Alliance, 6G

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) has announced that Apple has become the latest major player to join the Next G Alliance, a coalition of companies working to define and develop the next generation of mobile technology, 6G.

The ATIS launched the group last month, with backing from top US and Canadian operators, Ericsson and Nokia, among others.

Its main aim is to establish North America as a leader in 6G.

“Designed to set the foundation for a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology, the Next G Alliance is named after its primary goal: to establish North American preeminence in the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development,” ATIS said in a statement.

Apple is one of 11 new members of the group alongside the Charter, Cisco, Google, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Keysight Technologies, LG, Mavenir, MITRE, and VMware.

According to the group, its work “will encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness.”

The group will be holding its first meeting for members on November 16 to set the initiative’s overarching direction and strategy. (IANS)