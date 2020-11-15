Sunday, November 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Apple To Become The Latest Major Player To Join The Next G...
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Apple To Become The Latest Major Player To Join The Next G Alliance, 6G

Apple is one of 11 new members of the group

0
Alliance
Apple is one of 11 new members of the group. Pixabay

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) has announced that Apple has become the latest major player to join the Next G Alliance, a coalition of companies working to define and develop the next generation of mobile technology, 6G.

The ATIS launched the group last month, with backing from top US and Canadian operators, Ericsson and Nokia, among others.

Its main aim is to establish North America as a leader in 6G.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Designed to set the foundation for a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology, the Next G Alliance is named after its primary goal: to establish North American preeminence in the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development,” ATIS said in a statement.

Apple is one of 11 new members of the group alongside the Charter, Cisco, Google, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Keysight Technologies, LG, Mavenir, MITRE, and VMware.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Is Glad To Survive Through The Tough Times

According to the group, its work “will encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness.”

The group will be holding its first meeting for members on November 16 to set the initiative’s overarching direction and strategy. (IANS)

Previous articleStudy: Mars Lost Its Water And Continues To Lose
Next articleImport Of Gold Increased By 36 Percent In October

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Import Of Gold Increased By 36 Percent In October

NewsGram Desk - 0
The import of gold increased nearly 36 percent in October on a year-on-year basis to $2.50 billion, showed the data released by the Ministry...
Read more
Lead Story

Study: Mars Lost Its Water And Continues To Lose

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have further decoded the phenomenon that led Mars to lose the equivalent of a global ocean of water up to hundreds of feet...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Shilpa Shetty Is Glad To Survive Through The Tough Times

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty says there was a time when no one took her seriously to offer her the role of the protagonist, adding that...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Import Of Gold Increased By 36 Percent In October

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The import of gold increased nearly 36 percent in October on a year-on-year basis to $2.50 billion, showed the data released by the Ministry...
Read more

Apple To Become The Latest Major Player To Join The Next G Alliance, 6G

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) has announced that Apple has become the latest major player to join the Next G Alliance, a...
Read more

Study: Mars Lost Its Water And Continues To Lose

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have further decoded the phenomenon that led Mars to lose the equivalent of a global ocean of water up to hundreds of feet...
Read more

Shilpa Shetty Is Glad To Survive Through The Tough Times

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty says there was a time when no one took her seriously to offer her the role of the protagonist, adding that...
Read more

Inner Focus Is Always Actively Immersed In My Craft: Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
For Pankaj Tripathi, acting is a spiritual process. The actor says he is not always serious while working on the set but his inner...
Read more

Study: Men Feels Less Powerful In Their Private Lives Than In Public

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Men feel less powerful in their private lives than in their public ones, say, researchers, adding that power in private space matters more than...
Read more

Children With Food-Allergies Are Often Bullied: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents of children with food allergies find their children are often bullied by classmates, as well as parents of other children and teachers, say...
Read more

Excess Egg Consumption Can Increase Your Risk Of Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scrambled, poached, or boiled, eggs are a popular breakfast food the world over but new research warns that excess egg consumption can increase your...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada