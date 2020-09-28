Monday, September 28, 2020
Lead Story AR/VR, 3D Technologies in Online Shopping Can Enhance Consumer Purchasing: Report
Lead Story

AR/VR, 3D Technologies in Online Shopping Can Enhance Consumer Purchasing: Report

The research found that consumers are ready for a revamped online shopping experience

Consumers enjoy online shopping via AR/VR, 3D content: Report
47% of consumers surveyed said the new technologies make them feel connected with products. Unsplash

As millions of people stay home in the pandemic, immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality and 3D content can enhance consumer purchasing confidence and increase online sales, according to a new Accenture report.

Consumers are at a tipping point for immersive experiences in digital commerce and 47 per cent of those surveyed said the new technologies make them feel connected with products, revealed the survey of more than 3,000 consumers across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific by Accenture Interactive.

The uptake of digital commerce in India has been accelerated by the pandemic and Indian consumers are now buying products across more categories online, providing brands a unique opportunity.

“Digital technologies such as conversational artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), 3D content and virtual reality (VR) can help brands create immersive experiences throughout the customer’s digital journey from awareness to engagement and finally commerce, driving online sales in innovative and affordable ways,” explained Anurag Gupta, Managing Director and Lead-Strategy & Consulting, Accenture in India.

Nearly 64 per cent of leading consumer brands are starting to invest in augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D content and 360-degree video. Unsplash

The report suggested that as companies increase their focus on these technologies, they should shift their thinking from investing in one-off experiences to driving scale and efficiency to these experiences.

Nearly 64 per cent of leading consumer brands are starting to invest in augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D content and 360-degree video. The research found that immersive experiences can boost consumer confidence in an online purchase by 4 per cent globally.

The research found that consumers are ready for a revamped online shopping experience, with nearly half (47 per cent) saying they would pay extra for a product if they could customize it or personalize it using immersive technologies. The study also found that consumers are open to purchasing more big-ticket items, such as cars and luxury goods, online.

Consumers also see immersive technologies as foundational for online shopping experiences in the future. For instance, three in five consumers (61 per cent) said they would be more likely to buy from a brand that uses immersive technologies.

“More than half (48 per cent) of consumers would better remember brands that regularly engage them with immersive technologies,”

the findings showed. (IANS)

