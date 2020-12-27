Sunday, December 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The Arctic's Rapid Warming Triggered By A Series Of Great Earthquakes
Lead StoryScience & Technology

The Arctic’s Rapid Warming Triggered By A Series Of Great Earthquakes

There is a clear correlation between the great earthquakes in the Aleutian Arc and the phases of climate warming

0
EARTHQUAKES
One of the factors driving climate warming is the release of methane. Pixabay

The Arctic’s rapid warming could have been triggered by a series of great earthquakes, suggests new research. In the Arctic, one of the factors driving climate warming is the release of methane from permafrost and metastable gas hydrates in the shelf zone. The study published in the journal Geosciences attempted to offer an explanation for abrupt temperature changes observed in the region.

Global warming is widely believed to be caused by human activity, which increases the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. However, this view does not explain why temperatures sometimes rise fairly abruptly.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Since researchers began to monitor temperatures in the Arctic, the region has seen two periods of abrupt warming: first in the 1920s and ’30s, and then beginning in 1980 and continuing to this day. In his paper, Leopold Lobkovsky from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology in Russia hypothesized that the unexplained abrupt temperature changes could have been triggered by geodynamic factors.

EARTHQUAKES
A series of great earthquakes in the Aleutian Arc. Pixabay

Specifically, he pointed to a series of great earthquakes in the Aleutian Arc, which is the closest seismically active area to the Arctic.

ALSO READ: The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

“There is a clear correlation between the great earthquakes in the Aleutian Arc and the phases of climate warming. A mechanism exists for physically transmitting the stresses in the lithosphere at the appropriate velocities,” Lobkovsky said.

“And these added stresses are capable of destroying metastable gas hydrates and permafrost, releasing methane,” he said. It turned out that the Aleutian Arc was indeed the site of two series of great earthquakes in the 20th century. Each of them preceded an abrupt rise in temperature by about 15 to 20 years, said the study. (IANS)

Previous articleDifference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk
Next articleSteps To Prevent Heart Disease Among The Youngsters

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Steps To Prevent Heart Disease Among The Youngsters

NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart diseases among Indians occur five to ten years earlier than in other populations across the globe. According to the 2018-19 INTERHEART study, the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more
Lead Story

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Steps To Prevent Heart Disease Among The Youngsters

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart diseases among Indians occur five to ten years earlier than in other populations across the globe. According to the 2018-19 INTERHEART study, the...
Read more

The Arctic’s Rapid Warming Triggered By A Series Of Great Earthquakes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arctic's rapid warming could have been triggered by a series of great earthquakes, suggests new research. In the Arctic, one of the factors...
Read more

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government's special campaign "Mission Rojgar" launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021,...
Read more

2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Key learning from the pandemic-hit year is that every business needs to be a digital business and resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning have been...
Read more

Why Is KMC Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite Called ‘Cycle Samaritan’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At sharp 7 a.m. every day, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite of the Congress exits his home, breathes the fresh morning...
Read more

Rewind 2020: Movies And Series Linked To Social And Political Issues

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL With pandemic hitting this year we all have been confined to our homes, relaxing and watching all the possible content on OTT...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada