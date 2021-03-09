Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Check Out "Arike"- India's Second Most Downloaded Dating App!

Arike which means 'close by' in Malayalam is the first ever vernacular dating app in India and is designed to offer high intent matchmaking to the youth of Kerala

Arike is exclusively designed for the Malayalam speaking audience between the age group of 21-40, however it does not have any geographical boundations. IANS

Aisle, India’s second most downloaded dating app on Monday launched its vernacular dating app ‘Arike’, for Malayalees residing in and out of India.

Arike which means ‘close by’ in Malayalam is the first ever vernacular dating app in India and is designed to offer high intent matchmaking to the youth of Kerala.

“The launch of Arike will continue to shape Aisle’s global presence as we hope to see cross border Malayalee matchmaking come to vision. Kerala is just the start, we are planning to launch versions of Arike across India in multiple states personalized to that region’s culture and habits,” Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle said in a statement.

Arike is exclusively designed for the Malayalam speaking audience between the age group of 21-40, however it does not have any geographical boundations.

It has features which are culturally specific to Malayalees, starting from a logo which is inspired by the first letter of the Malayalam language icon. Everything on the app is designed to suit the local geography including Malayalee icebreakers around food/movie choices and references to Kerala’s pop culture.

Amongst the top 5 grossing dating apps in India, Aisle is the only brand built by Indians and it competes with billion-dollar companies like Tinder, Bumble etc.

Aisle has recently launched its premium feature ‘Concierge’ with an aim to offer curated matchmaking to users by browsing through a collection of handpicked profiles all in one place. (IANS/KR)

