Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Armaan Malik on Factors Threatening Our Mental Health
EntertainmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Armaan Malik on Factors Threatening Our Mental Health

Armaan feels that we as a society have a habit of constantly judging others

0
Armaan Malik
Armaan Malik opens up on what threatens our mental health. Pinterest

Singer Armaan Malik has opened up on the factors that he feels are responsible for threatening our mental health.

Armaan feels that we as a society have a habit of constantly judging others, which makes people afraid of expressing their feelings, which in turn leads to stress and anxiety. This poses a serious threat to our mental health.

“We live in a society where most of us refrain from voicing our thoughts or expressing our truest feelings about anything because other people will just judge, say something ugly and try to make your life miserable. Is this how we intend to go forward as humans?” Armaan tweeted from his verified account.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“And because some of us can’t voice our innermost feelings, these thoughts get bottled up and cause stress, anxiety and pose a serious threat to our mental health,” he added.

To do away with this problem, the singer suggested that we should lend an ear to others, which will help them to speak their heart out.

“Tbh some of us are part of the problem. Start by lending an ear to someone you know & allow them to speak their heart out. Initially, they will hesitate because they are so used to being judged for having spoken their truth in the past, but with careful persuasion, they will speak!” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Actress Juhi Chawla: When Anything Is Free, Your Freedom Is The Price

Reacting to his tweets, a fan of the singer asked if he is facing any problem personally.

To this, Armaan replied: “Nothing at all. I’m just speaking the truth. Every time I share something like this does not mean I am personally going through something. I just know that a lot of people resonate with this feeling and wanna help them feel better. That’s why better out there than in my head.” (IANS)

Previous articleThane Athlete Is First To Complete The Everesting Running Challenge

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Thane Athlete Is First To Complete The Everesting Running Challenge

NewsGram Desk - 0
An athlete from Thane has become the first Indian woman to complete the grueling Everesting Running Challenge (ERC), while a man finished it fastest,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Techniques To Predict COVID Outcomes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have published one of the first studies using a Machine Learning (ML) technique called "federated learning" to examine electronic health records to better...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Colorectal Cancer Can Be Prevented by Tests: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Armaan Malik on Factors Threatening Our Mental Health

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik has opened up on the factors that he feels are responsible for threatening our mental health. Armaan feels that we as a...
Read more

Thane Athlete Is First To Complete The Everesting Running Challenge

India NewsGram Desk - 0
An athlete from Thane has become the first Indian woman to complete the grueling Everesting Running Challenge (ERC), while a man finished it fastest,...
Read more

Techniques To Predict COVID Outcomes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have published one of the first studies using a Machine Learning (ML) technique called "federated learning" to examine electronic health records to better...
Read more

Colorectal Cancer Can Be Prevented by Tests: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially...
Read more

Space Junk: What is it and Who Owns it?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
You may think that space is just a void - an unimaginably large, empty space stretching out forever. However, while that may be true...
Read more

What is The Difference Between Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam? Answered!

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
It becomes very essential to understand and become aware of our rich cultural heritage. This also includes the knowledge about our Hindu Vedic texts...
Read more

Here’s Why You Must Consider Switching From Facebook Messenger Soon!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the debate rages over new WhatsApp data sharing policy, another Facebook family product called Messenger does not offer any end-to-end protection and is...
Read more

“Audience Does Not Pay Heed To The Roles I Like Personally”, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he loves playing dry characters that do not go overboard with emotions, even though the audience rarely roots...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada