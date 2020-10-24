Saturday, October 24, 2020
Artificial Limbs to Differently-Abled by Charitable Body

Narayan Seva Sansthan to help people who are differently-abled by birth

Artificial Limbs
Narayan Seva Sansthan, which runs charitable hospitals in the country for the differently-abled. Pinterest

Narayan Seva Sansthan, which runs charitable hospitals in the country for the differently-abled, particularly polio-affected and those affected by birth, has launched a campaign to offer free artificial limbs to the needy in different states.

The campaign, in its second phase, will begin with the measurement and distribution camps in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, and Rajasthan.

On Sunday, these camps will be held in Jaipur and Delhi where a team of specialists will evaluate those affected by polio or those who lost lower limbs due to diabetes, accidents, etc.

Sansthan President Prashant Agarwal said: “We are scheduling the ‘measurement and distribution camps’ in seven states to help and empower the underprivileged and destitute. During these trying times, we are helping them resume their lives’ routine by providing them hearing aids, limbs, crutches, tricycles, and wheelchairs and to bring the differently-abled individuals into the mainstream.”

Artificial Limbs
As many as 26.8 million differently-abled persons across all age groups experienced psychological stress, monetary crises, and schooling problems. Pinterest

As a part of the safety measures during COVID-19, the NSS shall follow the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks, which will be followed by senior prosthetics and orthopedic specialists assisting in the camps across seven states.

Recently, the Sansthan distributed 100 free artificial limbs among the underprivileged people. The NSS has also offered assistance during pandemic through free food distribution in different rural and urban areas.

As many as 26.8 million differently-abled persons across all age groups experienced psychological stress, monetary crises, and schooling problems.

Padma Shree awardee Kailash Agarwal of Narayan Seva Sansthan said: “In its 34-year journey, the Sansthan has helped 42,02,550 differently-abled persons through surgeries, and distributed three-wheelers among 2,62,472 others, wheelchairs to 2,71,153 patients, crutches to 2,91,539 persons and calipers to 3,52,797 needy.” (IANS)

