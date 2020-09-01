Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Ashtottaram 13: OṀ ĀDHYĀTMIKABHŨMYAI NAMAH
Lead StoryOpinionReligion

Ashtottaram 13: OṀ ĀDHYĀTMIKABHŨMYAI NAMAH

The meaning and practice of Ādhyatmic life varies from religion to religion

0
Spirituality is part of life to many. However, the meaning and practice of Ādhyatmic life varies from religion to religion.
In the Upanishads as well as in the Bhagavad Gīta, the words- adhibhūta, adhidaiva and ādhyātma are frequently met with. Pinterest

By Devakinanda Pasupuleti

Spirituality is part of life to many. However, the meaning and practice of Ādhyatmic life varies from religion to religion. 

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Ashtottaram 13

13) OṀ ĀDHYĀTMIKABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                    

OṀ (AUM)-AA-DH-YAAT-MIKA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA

ॐ आध्यात्मिकभूम्यै नमः

       (Ādhyātmikam: Pertaining to the Ātman-the Soul/Self)

Ādhyātmikam means knowing the nature of the Self. In the Upanishads as well as in the Bhagavad Gīta, the words- adhibhūta, adhidaiva and ādhyātma are frequently met with. The Sanskrit word Adhi, means- ‘ruling over or pertaining to’. [The word ātman is often used in the sense of the body]. Hence ādhyātma generally indicates the Self within the body which resides in it and rules over it. It is also used to indicate Brahman or the Supreme Self. The word can be used as an adjective and in combination with other words like ādhyātmavidyā (knowledge of the Self)

Spirituality is part of life to many. However, the meaning and practice of Ādhyatmic life varies from religion to religion.
The wise-person who understands this relationship between the body and the soul is referred to as Brahmavit. Pexels

Also Read: Asthma Patients Not At Risk From Covid-19

Our knowledge about the Self is the blessing of our Vedas. Our ancient ṛishis taught us that the Self is self effulgent, eternal and self manifested. The means of knowing the Self is self-knowledge (knowledge of Brahman). The wise-person who understands this relationship between the body and the soul is referred to as Brahmavit. Just like sunlight illuminates everything it falls on, the Self is the same in every being and knowing that is self-knowledge. Ādhyātmikam teaches that inquiry about the nature of the soul and the Self, should be everyone’s goal. Once you realize this, it should be part of your life at all times.

We should feel proud and fortunate to be born in the land we call Bhārata bhōmi, which is the only one that teaches that understanding the Self and Ātman should be one of the human pursuits, and leads us towards liberation. Hence, we can proudly call our motherland- Ādhyātmika Bhūmi’.   

***

Previous articleAn Overview of Multi-Version Concurrency Control in Database Administration
Next articlePranab Mukherjee’s Autobiography Summarises India From 1970’s To Present

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

5 Ways To Stay Occupied Without Being Glued To Your Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
This year has been a rollercoaster ride and has seen most of us adapting to the "new normal". Remote working has become the order...
Read more

Sushant’s Tragic Death Has Become Media Circus: Vidya Balan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it was unfortunate how the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus. She...
Read more

9 Healing Crystals And Their Qualities

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
From ancient Egyptians to our ancestors, healing crystals have been around for centuries now. In the past decade there has been a resurgence in...
Read more

Improvement In Food Systems Can Help Achieve Climate Goals: Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Policymakers can improve the chances of achieving climate goals and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by making more specific commitments to transforming...
Read more

‘Voices’ Auction Selling Price Sets New World Record for MF Husain

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore -- the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x