Ashtottaram 13: OṀ ĀDHYĀTMIKABHŨMYAI NAMAH

By Devakinanda Pasupuleti

Spirituality is part of life to many. However, the meaning and practice of Ādhyatmic life varies from religion to religion.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn

Ashtottaram 13

13) OṀ ĀDHYĀTMIKABHŨMYAI NAMAH:

OṀ (AUM)-AA-DH-YAAT-MIKA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA

ॐ आध्यात्मिकभूम्यै नमः

(Ādhyātmikam: Pertaining to the Ātman-the Soul/Self)

Ādhyātmikam means knowing the nature of the Self. In the Upanishads as well as in the Bhagavad Gīta, the words- adhibhūta, adhidaiva and ādhyātma are frequently met with. The Sanskrit word Adhi, means- ‘ruling over or pertaining to’. [The word ātman is often used in the sense of the body]. Hence ādhyātma generally indicates the Self within the body which resides in it and rules over it. It is also used to indicate Brahman or the Supreme Self. The word can be used as an adjective and in combination with other words like ādhyātmavidyā (knowledge of the Self)

Also Read: Asthma Patients Not At Risk From Covid-19

Our knowledge about the Self is the blessing of our Vedas. Our ancient ṛishis taught us that the Self is self effulgent, eternal and self manifested. The means of knowing the Self is self-knowledge (knowledge of Brahman). The wise-person who understands this relationship between the body and the soul is referred to as Brahmavit. Just like sunlight illuminates everything it falls on, the Self is the same in every being and knowing that is self-knowledge. Ādhyātmikam teaches that inquiry about the nature of the soul and the Self, should be everyone’s goal. Once you realize this, it should be part of your life at all times.

We should feel proud and fortunate to be born in the land we call Bhārata bhōmi, which is the only one that teaches that understanding the Self and Ātman should be one of the human pursuits, and leads us towards liberation. Hence, we can proudly call our motherland- ‘Ādhyātmika Bhūmi’.

***