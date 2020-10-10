Saturday, October 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Ashtottaram 19: OṀ ĀCHĀRYABHŨMYAI NAMAH
Lead StoryOpinionReligion

Ashtottaram 19: OṀ ĀCHĀRYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

An Acharya is a highly learned person with a title affixed to the names of learned subject

0
An Acharya is a highly learned person with a title affixed to the names of learned subject.
 Acharya is sometimes used to address an expert teacher or a scholar in any discipline. Pinterest

By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti

An Acharya is a highly learned person with a title affixed to the names of learned subject. The designation has different meanings in Hinduism, Buddhism and secular contexts. Acharya is sometimes used to address an expert teacher or a scholar in any discipline, e.g.: Bhaskaracharya, the expert mathematician.

     Ashtottaram 19

 19) OṀ ĀCHĀRYABHŨMYAI NAMAH:    

            OṀ (AUM) –AA-CHĀ-RYA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA

                 ॐ आचार्यभूम्यै नमः

                 (Āchārya: Preceptor)

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

In ancient India, education, the panacea for all maladies and problems of life, was imparted more by personal contact than by lectures and discourses. The student learned more by observing the teacher’s life than by hearing his teachings. Hence the teacher had to be that which he wanted to make of his student. It is this philosophy of education that is reflected in the word āchārya. It is only he or she who successfully gathers (āċinoti) the essentials of dharma and wisdom from all sources and practices them (āċarati) in his or her own life that deserves the appellation- ‘āchārya’. The word is also frequently used as an honorific for men of great erudition and learning. It is also applied to an adviser or preceptor guiding sacrificial rites. The wife of a āchārya is called āchāryaṇi.

An Acharya is a highly learned person with a title affixed to the names of learned subject.
Even now, there are many ācharyās trying to restore the balance of Vedic values facing stiff opposition from several quarters.  Pinterest

In the strictest sense, the title applies to one, who follows Vedic scriptures, traditions and values in his life and becomes an ideal for his fellow beings In the olden days, during times of oppression by despot kings, foreign invaders and proselytizers, teachers like Sri Śankarāchārya, Sri Ramanujāchārya, Sri Madhvāchārya, Sri Vallabhacharya, Sri Vidyaraṇya swami, Sri Dayānanda Saraswati and many more reformed society and brought fame and glory to the title. They participated in debates with opponents of Vedic religion -like Ćarvāka schools of thought (materialism that denied the existence of all non-temporal objects) and cults which propagated unethical and abominable practices in the name of religion. With their vast spiritual knowledge these āchāryās strengthened the foundations of Hinduism and re-established Sanātana dharma. Even now, there are many ācharyās trying to restore the balance of Vedic values facing stiff opposition from several quarters.

Also Read: Shiva Loka: Everything You Need to Know About The Cosmos We Live in

If it wasn’t for these Acharya , our Sanātana Dharma would have been wiped off the face of the Earth, as has happened to many other cultures like Māyan, Incan, Aztec, Roman, and Greek.

The land on which āchāryās and āchāryaṇis walk, is our land- ‘Āchārya Bhūmi.’ 

***

Previous articleShiva Loka: Everything You Need to Know About The Cosmos We Live in
Next articleFacebook Rolls Out ‘Emotional Health’ Tool in India

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Lockdowns led to a Dramatic Reduction in Noise Exposure: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
People's exposure to environmental noise dropped nearly by half during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, say researchers, adding that lockdowns and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Symptoms and Ways to Manage Attention Deficit Disorder

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kuhoo Gupta "The true art of memory is the art of attention," wrote Samuel Johnson. Wise words, indeed, but how exactly can we master...
Read more
Entertainment

You Learn Every Single Day: Lara Dutta

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWAL Actress Lara Dutta is shooting for a project in the middle of nowhere, and being close to nature helps her ponder about...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Lockdowns led to a Dramatic Reduction in Noise Exposure: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People's exposure to environmental noise dropped nearly by half during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, say researchers, adding that lockdowns and...
Read more

Symptoms and Ways to Manage Attention Deficit Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kuhoo Gupta "The true art of memory is the art of attention," wrote Samuel Johnson. Wise words, indeed, but how exactly can we master...
Read more

You Learn Every Single Day: Lara Dutta

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWAL Actress Lara Dutta is shooting for a project in the middle of nowhere, and being close to nature helps her ponder about...
Read more

Unmarried Men at Elevated Risk of Death From Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being a man, having a lower income, a lower level of education, not being married, and being born in low-or middle-income countries -- these...
Read more

Facebook Rolls Out ‘Emotional Health’ Tool in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook on Saturday said its centralised resource centre called Emotional Health, launched this week to help people cope with growing mental health issues in...
Read more

Ashtottaram 19: OṀ ĀCHĀRYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti An Acharya is a highly learned person with a title affixed to the names of learned subject. The designation has different meanings...
Read more

Shiva Loka: Everything You Need to Know About The Cosmos We Live in

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When Lord Shiva starts his Shiva Tandav, his popular cosmic dance, the dangerous energies are delivered and enacted that destroys all of the creation. For...
Read more

Tahir Raj Bhasin: “83” Will Transform Theatres Into Cricket Stadiums

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a special reason to be excited over the decision to reopen cinema halls all over India as he is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada