Saturday, December 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Ashtottaram 27: OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH
BusinessIndian History & CultureLead Story

Ashtottaram 27: OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Ganga also means knowledge. The rivers of a country are its lifeline

0
Ashtottaram 27
River Ganga.

Ashtottaram 27

Ashtottaram 27) OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH:

OṀ (AUM) –GAN-GAA-PA-VI-ṪRA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA

ॐ गङ्गापवित्रभूम्यै नमः

                   (Ganga: One who descended to this earth; Pavitra: Sanctified, purified by the performance of ritual acts)

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Ganga also means knowledge. The rivers of a country are its lifeline. Hindu India has always looked upon its rivers, not as just physical or natural objects but as divinities, goddesses of prosperity. Of all the rivers of India, no river has captivated the minds and the hearts of the people more than the river Ganga. For many a Hindu, a bath in it is a life-long ambition. No religious act can be ceremonially complete without its water being present in some form or the other. A few drops of its water poured into the mouth of a dying person will remove all their sins. Immersion of the ashes of a dead person in it will give him or her liberation.

Though the river Ganga has been mentioned in the Ṛigveda only once, it is the first in the list. There are references to it in other places such as Śatapatha Brāhmaṇa. The Rāmayaṇa, the Mahābhārata and many purāṇas such as the Padma, the Nāradīya, the Agni and the Matsya contain hundreds of verses eulogizing the greatness and the sanctifying power of the Ganga River. In the Bhagavad-Gita, Shri Krishna identifies himself with it among all the rivers.

Ashtottaram 27
OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH. Pixabay

Almost all the well-known rivers (undivided) of India have a dual form and have been described in mythological literature as deities and goddesses. Iconographical works even ascribe to them specific forms and give detailed descriptions. As per the Mahābhārata, the river-goddess Ganga was cursed to be born as a human being in our mortal world. The river Ganga is said to have been born out of the left foot of Vishnu in his incarnation as Vāmana-Trivikrama (hence the name ‘Vishnupadī’).

Ganga was then confined to the celestial region only. The other names of Ganga include Sureswari, Bhagavati, Bhāgīrathi, Jāhnavi, Daksha, Pruthvī, Vihagā, Amrutā, Siva, Kshema, Śānta, and so on.

ALSO READ: Ashtottaram 26: OṀ SUPHALABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Geographically speaking, the river Ganga begins near Gangotri in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttar Pradesh. The total length of the river is 2500 km (1557 miles). It breaks into a number of branches near the sea. A good number of pilgrim centers are situated on the banks of the Ganga and its branches. The biggest bathing festival connected with the river Ganga is the Kumbhamela, held once in twelve years. The Hindus call Ganga as māta (mother).

That is why a popular saying has identified it with one of the three legs of the tripod upon which Hinduism stands, the other two legs being the ‘Gīta’ and the ‘Gāyatri.’ It is believed that Sri Veda Vyāsa wrote the great epic Mahābhārata on the banks of Ganga. From the scientific standpoint also, the purity of Ganges water is probably from all the herbs and medicinal plants roots soak in that water that flows downstream. Another fact is that Ganges water contains more bacteriophage than any other river in the world.

Thus, Ganga is one of the major aspects of the Hindu religion and culture, and it has helped Hinduism to be not only alive but vigorously active. Hence, our motherland is ‘Gangāpavitra Bhūmi’.

Previous articleThe High Cost Of Cheap Fashion: Ultra Fast Fashion
Next articleReport: 8 Out Of 10 People Trusted Advertising Messages Across Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This December 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
With a rather turbulent year nearing a culmination, taking to books that touch upon the themes of religion, mythology, spirituality, and life lessons can...
Read more
Lead Story

Making Digital Art Accessible To The Visually-Impaired

NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is one of the most popular social networks worldwide. This visual medium is not just a photo gallery anymore it has transformed into...
Read more
Lead Story

Indian-Origin Engineers Digitally Communicates Via Human Touch

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Indian-origin researchers in the US has made it possible to essentially let their bodies act as the link between the card...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This December 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With a rather turbulent year nearing a culmination, taking to books that touch upon the themes of religion, mythology, spirituality, and life lessons can...
Read more

Making Digital Art Accessible To The Visually-Impaired

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is one of the most popular social networks worldwide. This visual medium is not just a photo gallery anymore it has transformed into...
Read more

Indian-Origin Engineers Digitally Communicates Via Human Touch

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Indian-origin researchers in the US has made it possible to essentially let their bodies act as the link between the card...
Read more

Report: 8 Out Of 10 People Trusted Advertising Messages Across Media

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent study has found that eight out of 10 people trusted advertising messages across media. Accordingly, the study commissioned by the Advertising Standards...
Read more

Ashtottaram 27: OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 27 Ashtottaram 27) OṀ GANGĀPAVIṪRABHŨMYAI NAMAH: OṀ (AUM) -GAN-GAA-PA-VI-ṪRA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA ॐ गङ्गापवित्रभूम्यै नमः                    (Ganga: One who descended to this earth; Pavitra: Sanctified, purified by the performance...
Read more

The High Cost Of Cheap Fashion: Ultra Fast Fashion

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fast fashion has almost become a dirty word. With people unable to afford high-end fashion, let alone handcrafted sustainable fashion, fast fashion is what...
Read more

Celebrate The Weekend In Style With ITC Maurya’s Delhi Weekends Call

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With ITC Maurya Delhi Weekends call for extravagant indulgences! Gather with loved ones and feast on a stellar selection of western and Indian fare...
Read more

Researchers Developed A Diagnostic Tool To Detect Fatty Liver Disease

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a diagnostic tool, based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), that could be used to detect fatty liver disease or liver fibrosis. "Since...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada