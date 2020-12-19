Saturday, December 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Ashtottaram 29: OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH     
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead StoryReligion

Ashtottaram 29: OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH     

In Ramayaṇa and Mahabharata, women are portrayed as strong, brave, self-confident, wise, and loving

0
Ashtottaram 29
Women in ancient time. Pinterest

By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD

Ashtottaram 29

Ashtottaram 29) OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH         

OṀ (AUM)-SṪREE-GAU-RA-VA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA

ॐ स्त्रीगौरवभूम्यै नमः

(Sṫrī: Woman, female, lady; Gauravam: Respect, honor)

The only country which worships woman as a mother (mātrumurty, mātrudevata) and as a goddess in India. Swami Vivekānanda said ‘Whatever form it may be, the woman occupies the highest pedestal, and the only country that worships the dirt also in a motherly form is my country.’  It puts a woman as a mother on a high pedestal and worships her.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

If the estimate of the excellence of civilization and culture depends upon the degree of excellence of its women, then, the women of the Vedic age and the epic period prove it beyond all doubt. Vedānta has declared in unequivocal terms that man and woman are two aspects of one and the same divinity. In the Ṛigveda about thirty women sages like Viśvavāra, Apāla, and Ghosha Kākshivati have been mentioned as seers of hymns. Gargi and Maitreyi were mentioned in the Upanishads as seekers of Truth.

It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that even during the dark middle ages, many eminent women like Ketalādevi, Nāyakādevi, Ahalyābai Holkar, and saints like Mīrābai appeared on the country’s horizon keeping the ancient spirit of India alive. With the advent of political freedom and reform movements within Hinduism, the condition and status of women have improved a lot. Over the centuries, the position and status of women have seen several changes.

Ashtottaram 29
OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH.

After freedom during the Vedic and the epic ages, the insecurity brought about by the frequent foreign invasions by Muslims, Portuguese, Dutch, French and British, forced Hindu society to subject women to many restrictions including pre-puberty marriages. Horrible practices like polygamy and self-immolation were abolished totally and monogamy has been enforced after Independence.

In our wedding ceremonies, the mantras indicate that the woman is the sāmrajṇi (queen). In the Śhakuntala story of the MahābhārataShri Vedavyāsa said that the man who insults a woman even with one vulgar word stays eternally in hell. A widower loses the right to perform sacred-rites like yajṇam, and Homam. He mentions the many positions, titles, and roles a woman plays in her husband’s life. She is responsible for her husband’s respect in society. He goes on about the special role a woman plays in a man’s life.

ALSO READ: Ashtottaram 28: OṀ SAMPRADĀYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

In essence, everything a man enjoys is due to a woman- as a mother, wife, sister, friend, etc. Our Vedas say that for any difficulties a man faces, the only remedy is if his wife is next to him. This shows how strong our marriage relationship is. In Ramāyaṇa and Mahābhārata, women are portrayed as strong, brave, self-confident, wise, and loving.

The ancient and eternal ideal of perfect wifehood and perfect motherhood is still demonstrated by some Hindu women and they keep our land as- ‘Strīgaurava Bhūmi.’               

Previous articleJinder Mahal To Head Up WWE NXT India
Next articleBiden Appoints Indian-American Vedant Patel As The Assistant President Secretary

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian Diaspora

Biden Appoints Indian-American Vedant Patel As The Assistant President Secretary

NewsGram Desk - 0
US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has appointed Indian-American Vedant Patel as the Assistant President Secretary. The announcement was made by the Biden-Harris transition...
Read more
Business

Jinder Mahal To Head Up WWE NXT India

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JAMES GREEN For the past several years, the world’s largest professional wrestling company has been attempting to make inroads into India. We’ve seen the...
Read more
Business

Become A Business Asset: A Guide To A Thriving Marketing Career

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn Marketing is an essential aspect of every business in every industry. Without it, a target audience might never hear of a brand,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Biden Appoints Indian-American Vedant Patel As The Assistant President Secretary

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has appointed Indian-American Vedant Patel as the Assistant President Secretary. The announcement was made by the Biden-Harris transition...
Read more

Ashtottaram 29: OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH     

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD Ashtottaram 29 Ashtottaram 29) OṀ STRĪGAURAVABHŨMYAI NAMAH          OṀ (AUM)-SṪREE-GAU-RA-VA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA ॐ स्त्रीगौरवभूम्यै नमः (Sṫrī: Woman, female, lady; Gauravam: Respect, honor) The only...
Read more

Jinder Mahal To Head Up WWE NXT India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JAMES GREEN For the past several years, the world’s largest professional wrestling company has been attempting to make inroads into India. We’ve seen the...
Read more

Become A Business Asset: A Guide To A Thriving Marketing Career

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn Marketing is an essential aspect of every business in every industry. Without it, a target audience might never hear of a brand,...
Read more

How To Find Out What Jumper Cables To Buy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Linda Carter Jumper cables can be a saving grace when you accidentally let your battery run flat. They have saved many drivers who found...
Read more

NASA Is Planning To Bring The Pristine Sample From Mars Back To Earth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has approved the Mars Sample Return (MSR) multi-mission effort to advance to the next phase in preparation to bring the first pristine samples...
Read more

Excessive Vaping Linked To Increased Smoking In Teenagers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that kids who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up smoking or smokeless tobacco. The study, published in the...
Read more

Home Decoration Ideas To Light Up Your Place This Christmas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After a year full of turbulence, Christmas seems to be that first ray of light that touches the surface of the earth and fills...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada