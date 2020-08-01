Saturday, August 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Ashtottaram 9: OṀ DHARMABHŨMYAI NAMAH:
Lead StoryOpinionReligion

Ashtottaram 9: OṀ DHARMABHŨMYAI NAMAH:

The word dharma is derived from the Sanskrit root-verb “dhr”

0
There is no equivalent word to 'Dharma' in English vocabulary.
There is no equivalent word to 'Dharma' in English vocabulary. Pixabay

By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti

Every Indian knows the meaning of the word ‘Dharma’. However, just like the word ‘Puṇya’, there is no equivalent word to ‘Dharma’ in English vocabulary and hence any translation doesn’t do complete justice to this Sanskrit word.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Ashtottaram 9

              9) OṀ DHARMABHŨMYAI NAMAH:

ॐ धर्मभूम्यै नमः

OṀ (AUM)- DHAR-MA-BHOO-MYAI– NA-MA-HA

(Dharma: “That which supports, sustains or upholds”)

The word dharma is derived from the Sanskrit root-verb “dhr.” Which means “to uphold”,’ “to support”, and “to sustain”. As is the case with many Sanskrit words, it is rather difficult to translate. It has been variously translated as- ‘religion,’ ‘law,’ ‘duty,’ ‘religious ordinance or rite,’ ‘code of conduct’ and so on depending upon the context. There are other names for dharma: puṇyam, śhreyās, sukrutam, vrusham, and so on. Our scriptures wax eloquently about dharma (righteousness and universal code of conduct) and its role in Hindu society.

There is no equivalent word to 'Dharma' in English vocabulary.
Dharma is viewed as the foundation of the world. Pixabay

There is a famous quotation in the Mahābhārata, “Dharma evahatohanti dharmorakshati rakṣhitah”. It is dharma that destroys (us) when destroyed; it is dharma again that protects (us) when protected by (us).  Gāndhāri, the mother of the Kauravas, says “yatodharmasya tatojayah”– ‘(where there is dharma, there victory also is)’. Consequently, we are advised to accumulate dharma in our lives: ‘Anityāni śarīrāni vibhavonaiva śāśvatah, nityam sannihitomṛtyuḥ kartavyo dharma-saṇgrahah’-([our] bodies are short-lived, wealth does not last long, death is constantly knocking at our door, [so] accumulation of dharma is a must).’

That which upholds this created universe, supports it and sustains it, without which the universe just falls apart is dharma. From this point of view, dharma is akin to God. It is what the Upanishads describe as sat or tat, the very essence of one’s being. Dharma has four pādās (legs) sataym (truth), soucham (purity of mind and body), daya (compassion) and tapas (austerity). So dharma is viewed as the foundation of the world. Whatever the conduct or the way of life helps us to reveal this fundamental principle in us can also be called dharma, though in a secondary sense. Hence religious rites, ceremonies and observances, fixed principles of conduct, privileges, duties and obligations of a person depending upon his/her stage of life and status in the society, rules of law, customs and manners everyone of these can be included under the term dharma.

There is no equivalent word to 'Dharma' in English vocabulary.
The way of life helps us to reveal the fundamental principle in us can also be called dharma. Pinterest

Also Read: Planning To Open A Demat account? Top 5 Things You Should Know

We belong to the land of Yudhishtara (Dharmaraja) who eloquently said, “I don’t follow dharma because it gives me something or I get something from it; I follow dharma because it is my duty.”

Hence, what else can we call our land but “Dharmabhūmi”?

Previous articlePlanning To Open A Demat account? Top 5 Things You Should Know
Next articleMeet The Sompuras, The Designers Of The Ram temple

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian Diaspora

Indian Expats in UAE Can Now Get Their Passports Renewed in Two Days

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now get their passports renewed in two days after submitting their applications, Consul General Aman...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Naseeruddin Shah On The Dynamics Of OTT Platforms

NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah feels OTT platforms might just replace the theatre viewing experience in the future. "I have a fear that this will happen....
Read more
Entertainment

Virat Kohli Shares Profound Message With Followers on Instagram

NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a profound message with his fans and followers on Instagram. Kohli shared a black and white photograph of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Expats in UAE Can Now Get Their Passports Renewed in Two Days

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now get their passports renewed in two days after submitting their applications, Consul General Aman...
Read more

Naseeruddin Shah On The Dynamics Of OTT Platforms

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah feels OTT platforms might just replace the theatre viewing experience in the future. "I have a fear that this will happen....
Read more

Virat Kohli Shares Profound Message With Followers on Instagram

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a profound message with his fans and followers on Instagram. Kohli shared a black and white photograph of...
Read more

Malaika Arora says she Takes Being Vegan Very Seriously

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora says she takes being vegan very seriously, in a new post on social media. Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared...
Read more

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th Death Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the firebrand freedom fighters and the strongest proponent of...
Read more

Facebook Launches Music Videos on Its Platform in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook on Saturday introduced official music videos on its main platform in India, along with launching a new music destination on Facebook Watch to...
Read more

Janaka and Ashtavakra: Tale of King Janaka’s Quest for Spiritual Liberation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vishnu Makhijani It might seem a mythological tale but in reality is about the search for knowledge, liberation, enlightenment, consciousness and the questions on...
Read more

As a Muslim, Faiz Khan Should Not be Part of Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth In recent years the number of ex-Muslims has been rising all over the world. On Twitter, hashtags like “Awesome without Allah” or...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada