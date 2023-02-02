Philippines grants the US military access to more military bases

By: Camille Elemia and Jason Gutierrez

The Philippines has given the United States access to four new military sites where the U.S. can build facilities as part of the defense agreement between the two nations and amid warnings a Chinese attack on Taiwan is imminent.

The announcement was made by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and his Philippine counterpart Carlito Galvez Jr. as they met for a meeting to boost defense ties between the allies bound by a Mutual Defense Treaty dating back to 1951.

The Philippine defense department has refused to identify the four sites, pending consultation with local government units. The additional four areas now put the total number of sites accessible to the U.S. to nine.

“Today, the Philippines and the United States are proud to announce their plans to accelerate the full implementation of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the agreement to designate four new agreed Locations in strategic areas of the country and the substantial completion of the projects in the existing five agreed Locations,” the U.S. and Philippines defense departments said in a statement.

“The EDCA is a key pillar of the U.S.-Philippines alliance, which supports combined training exercises, and interoperability between our forces,” they added.