Friday, September 18, 2020
Asian-Americans Experience Increased Racism Since Covid-19: Report
Lead Story

Asian-Americans Experience Increased Racism Since Covid-19: Report

Increased racism against Asian-Americans amid pandemic

0
racism
Racism is the belief that groups of humans possess different behavioral traits corresponding to physical appearance and can be divided based on the superiority of one race over another. Unsplash

A report released by a US civil rights group showed Asian-Americans have experienced increased racism since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country more than 6 months ago.

The report was issued on Thursday by the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center, which was formed in March by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action and San Francisco State University’s Asian American Studies department, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of August 5, the report said, 2,583 incidents of anti-Asian discrimination nationwide had been self-reported, in which over 40 per cent, namely 1,116 reports, occurred in California.

racism
Modern variants of racism are often based in social perceptions of biological differences between peoples. These views can take the form of social actions, practices or beliefs, or political systems in which different races are ranked as inherently superior or inferior to each other, based on presumed shared inheritable traits, abilities, or qualities. Unsplash

Reports submitted to the group were likely under-counted, the survey noted, citing that 5.4 per cent of Asian-Americans in California reported being “unfairly treated” due to race or ethnicity, compared to 2.1 per cent of all state residents during pandemic.

The report underlined the impact of racism and xenophobia against Asian-American youth during the pandemic, while analyzing 341 incidents of anti-Asian discrimination involving youth reported to the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center from March 19 to July 22.

“In over half (56 per cent) of these cases, perpetrators employed anti-Chinese hate speech, including blaming China and Chinese as the source of the virus and mocking Chinese dietary habits.

“Even though adults were present in almost half of the incidents (48 per cent), bystanders intervened in only 10 per cent of the cases,” the report said.

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, was quoted as saying that country is suffering two pandemics: Covid-19 and racism.

“It breaks my heart that so many of our Asian-American and Pacific Islander youth and families have been subject to demeaning, discriminatory attacks,” he said.

Also Read: Traditional Matchmaking Holds a Lot of Prejudiced, Preconceived Notions: Physician Rupam Kaur

“All Asian Americans are being hit hard by the groundswell of anti-Asian rhetoric promoted by our president, but youth are particularly vulnerable,” warned Russell Jeung, professor of Asian-American studies at San Francisco State University.

“The hate Asian-American youths are facing could cause irreparable damage to their self-identity and social relationships.” (IANS)

