Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Asian Hockey Federation To Conduct Another Education Workshops
EducationLead Story

Asian Hockey Federation To Conduct Another Education Workshops

Each workshop will consist of three to four hours' sessions

0
education workshops
AHF will conduct another set of online education workshops for umpires and coaches. Pinterest

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the course of this month for Hockey India coaches, technical officials, and umpires. A group of 15-30 coaches and umpires will be attending two workshops this month.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of attacking and defending dynamics for coaches and officiating for technical officials, these online education workshops will be conducted for participating candidates online through Microsoft teams application, each consisting of three to four hours’ sessions.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“The AHF online education workshops have been a huge boon for our coaches and technical officials. They have been able to utilize their time well and attain very valuable knowledge about their respective fields. As sports activities resume across the country, we will surely see a drastic improvement in the performance of our coaches, technical officials, and umpires,” Gyanendra Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said.

education workshops
A group of 15-30 coaches and umpires will be attending two workshops this month. Flickr

In addition, AHF will also organize an online workshop on club development & management on November 7 for all Asian hockey-playing nations. The workshop will mainly focus on the planning and management of clubs, both internationally and at the national or regional level.

ALSO READ: Youngsters Who Caught The Eye In IPL-13

The AHF will organize another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in November. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these educational workshops. (IANS)

Previous articleShilpa Shetty Shares Her Fitness Mantra
Next articleNew Device to Sample Earwax Measures Stress Level

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

87% Indian Companies Plan to Increase Salaries in 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
After taking hard decisions in the second and third quarters of this year, Indian companies are looking up again to invest in talent as...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Women Frequently Diagnosed With Anxiety Than Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Social and gender inequalities are common practice among health practitioners which have resulted in women being more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety than...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Rubbery Patch That Can Be Placed on Heart to Monitor

NewsGram Desk - 0
Move over smartwatches as researchers led by a mechanical engineer from the University of Houston have developed a patch made from fully rubbery electronics...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

87% Indian Companies Plan to Increase Salaries in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After taking hard decisions in the second and third quarters of this year, Indian companies are looking up again to invest in talent as...
Read more

Women Frequently Diagnosed With Anxiety Than Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Social and gender inequalities are common practice among health practitioners which have resulted in women being more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety than...
Read more

Rubbery Patch That Can Be Placed on Heart to Monitor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Move over smartwatches as researchers led by a mechanical engineer from the University of Houston have developed a patch made from fully rubbery electronics...
Read more

New Device to Sample Earwax Measures Stress Level

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has developed a novel device to sample earwax that can also measure levels of stress in your life, paving the...
Read more

Asian Hockey Federation To Conduct Another Education Workshops

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the course of this month for Hockey India coaches, technical...
Read more

Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Fitness Mantra

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday shared a mantra to stay fit, positive, and increase self-confidence. The actress, who defies age with her fitness, took to her...
Read more

Delhi Government Removes Schemes On Approval To Standalone Restaurants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi government on Tuesday discontinued the voluntary scheme of granting approvals to standalone restaurants in the national capital in order to give relief...
Read more

Researchers Discover A High-Pressure Mineral In Lunar Meteorite

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of European researchers has discovered a new high-pressure mineral named donwilhelmsite in the lunar meteorite Oued Awlitis 001. This new mineral from the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada