Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Asthma Patients Not At Risk From Covid-19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Asthma Patients Not At Risk From Covid-19

Asthma may not be significant risk factor for severe Covid-19

0
Asthma
A condition in which a person's airways become inflamed, narrow and swell and produce extra mucus, which makes it difficult to breathe. Unsplash

Researchers have found that patients with asthma do not seem to be at risk from complications associated with being hospitalised with Covid-19 disease.

The study, published in the journal Annals of the American Thoracic Society, examined whether asthma is a significant risk factor for developing Covid-19 that is severe enough to warrant hospitalisation and intubation.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) places people with asthma at higher risk for Covid-related hospitalisation,” said study researcher Fernando Holguin from the University of Colorado Anschutz in the US.

“However, many international studies show low numbers of asthmatics among hospitalised Covid-19 patients. These findings challenge the assumption about asthma as a risk factor,” Holguin added. For the findings, the research team compared the prevalence of asthma among patients hospitalised for Covid-19, as reported in 15 peer-reviewed studies, with that of the corresponding population’s prevalence.

They also correlated the study’s asthma prevalence with the four-year average asthma prevalence in influenza hospitalisations in the US.

Asthma
Asthma may cause difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough and wheezing. The symptoms may sometimes flare up. Unsplash

In addition, they analyzed the medical records of 436 Covid-19 patients admitted to the University of Colorado Hospital to evaluate the likelihood that patients with asthma would be intubated more often than patients without asthma.

The researchers also performed a focused review of English-language scientific literature in order to identify studies reporting asthma prevalence among patients hospitalised for Covid-19 infection. Three independent reviewers agreed on 15 studies to include in the analysis.

Using local data from hospitalised Covid-19 patients, they performed a statistical analysis to determine the relationship between asthma status and intubation, once they took into account patients’ age, gender and body mass index (BMI).

“We found that the proportion of asthmatics among hospitalised patients with Covid-19 is relatively similar to that of each study site’s population asthma prevalence,” the authors wrote.

Also Read: Choose Hand Sanitizer Wisely For Young Ones

This finding is in stark contrast to influenza, in which asthmatics make up more than 20 per cent of those hospitalised in the US,” they added.

“Using data from our hospital, we also observed that among Covid-19 patients, those with the lung disease, which had a 12 per cent prevalence rate, did not seem to be more likely to be intubated than non-asthmatics,” the team noted.

The research team theorised that the corticosteroid inhalers many people use make it more difficult for coronaviruses to enter their airways. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Pandemic Was Wreaking Havoc With Isolation: Atul Kumar
Next articleAn Overview of Multi-Version Concurrency Control in Database Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

5 Ways To Stay Occupied Without Being Glued To Your Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
This year has been a rollercoaster ride and has seen most of us adapting to the "new normal". Remote working has become the order...
Read more

Sushant’s Tragic Death Has Become Media Circus: Vidya Balan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it was unfortunate how the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus. She...
Read more

9 Healing Crystals And Their Qualities

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
From ancient Egyptians to our ancestors, healing crystals have been around for centuries now. In the past decade there has been a resurgence in...
Read more

Improvement In Food Systems Can Help Achieve Climate Goals: Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Policymakers can improve the chances of achieving climate goals and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by making more specific commitments to transforming...
Read more

‘Voices’ Auction Selling Price Sets New World Record for MF Husain

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore -- the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x