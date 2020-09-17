Thursday, September 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Astronomers Find First Possible Intact Planet Orbiting White Dwarf Star
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Astronomers Find First Possible Intact Planet Orbiting White Dwarf Star

The white dwarf creation process destroys nearby planets, and anything that later gets too close is usually torn apart by the star's immense gravity

0
First possible 'survivor' planet found orbiting white dwarf star
The Jupiter-size object, called WD 1856 b, is about seven times larger than the white dwarf, named WD 1856+534. IANS

Using data from NASA missions, an international team of astronomers has found what may be the first intact planet orbiting a white dwarf, the dense leftover of a Sun-like star, only 40 per cent larger than Earth.

The Jupiter-size object, called WD 1856 b, is about seven times larger than the white dwarf, named WD 1856+534. It circles this stellar cinder every 34 hours, more than 60 times faster than Mercury orbits our Sun.

“WD 1856 b somehow got very close to its white dwarf and managed to stay in one piece,” said lead researcher Andrew Vanderburg, Assistant Professor of Astronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“The white dwarf creation process destroys nearby planets, and anything that later gets too close is usually torn apart by the star’s immense gravity. We still have many questions about how WD 1856 b arrived at its current location without meeting one of those fates.”

For the study that appeared in the journal Nature, the researchers used NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and retired Spitzer Space Telescope. TESS monitors large swathes of the sky, called sectors, for nearly a month at a time.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: प्रयागराज कुम्भ का फार्मूला उत्तराखंड कुम्भ में भी इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा

This long gaze allows the satellite to find exoplanets, or worlds beyond our solar system, by capturing changes in stellar brightness caused when a planet crosses in front of, or transits, its star.

First possible 'survivor' planet found orbiting white dwarf star
It orbits a cool, quiet white dwarf that is roughly 18,000 kilometres across, may be up to 10 billion years old. Pinterest

The satellite spotted WD 1856 b about 80 light-years away in the northern constellation Draco.  It orbits a cool, quiet white dwarf that is roughly 18,000 kilometres across, may be up to 10 billion years old, and is a distant member of a triple star system.

Also Read: Food for Paws: An Initiative to Provide Sustenance to Strays Across India

When a Sun-like star runs out of fuel, it swells up to hundreds to thousands of times its original size, forming a cooler red giant star. Eventually, it ejects its outer layers of gas, losing up to 80 per cent of its mass. The remaining hot core becomes a white dwarf. Any nearby objects are typically engulfed and incinerated during this process, which in this system would have included WD 1856 b in its current orbit.

The researchers estimate the possible planet must have originated at least 50 times farther away from its present location. The team observed the system in the infrared using Spitzer, just a few months before the telescope was decommissioned. (IANS)

Previous articleDepression Needs to be Treated Like Any Other Illness: Gulshan Devaiah

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Depression Needs to be Treated Like Any Other Illness: Gulshan Devaiah

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Gulshan Devaiah says the problem with accepting depression as a disease is that a lot of people consider it to be a state...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Pollution May Increase Stroke Risk in AFib Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
People with one of the most common heart disorders or atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are exposed to greater levels of pollution have a 1.2-fold...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Training, Equipping Children With Appropriate First-Aid Knowledge

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta It seems like one cannot get through a day without receiving messages, or watching the news reports of an untoward situation evolving...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,153FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Astronomers Find First Possible Intact Planet Orbiting White Dwarf Star

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Using data from NASA missions, an international team of astronomers has found what may be the first intact planet orbiting a white dwarf, the...
Read more

Depression Needs to be Treated Like Any Other Illness: Gulshan Devaiah

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Gulshan Devaiah says the problem with accepting depression as a disease is that a lot of people consider it to be a state...
Read more

Pollution May Increase Stroke Risk in AFib Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with one of the most common heart disorders or atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are exposed to greater levels of pollution have a 1.2-fold...
Read more

Training, Equipping Children With Appropriate First-Aid Knowledge

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta It seems like one cannot get through a day without receiving messages, or watching the news reports of an untoward situation evolving...
Read more

Benedict Kujur: A Teacher who Trained Jharkhand Tribals in Hockey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nityanand Shukla A government-aided minority school teacher in Jharkhand epitomises the saying 'where there is a will, there is a way'. Benedict Kujur has trained...
Read more

This Antibody Therapy Can Cut Covid-19 Hospitalisation Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Raising hope of Covid-19 treatment at an early stage, an antibody therapy has been found to quickly reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral load in newly infected...
Read more

Food for Paws: An Initiative to Provide Sustenance to Strays Across India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Zomato Feeding India, the India chapter of Zomato Feeding Foundation, has launched Food for Paws - an initiative to provide sustenance to strays across...
Read more

All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain According to experts, one in five women can suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS, which means, there may be several women...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,153FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x