Thursday, April 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Atmosphere of Fear Needed in Order To Make People Wear Face Masks,...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Atmosphere of Fear Needed in Order To Make People Wear Face Masks, Follow COVID-19 Norms

On Wednesday, Goa record 527 cases, a six-month high in terms of daily cases logged in the state

0
Face Masks
lockdown cannot be a solution. There is a need to create at least some atmosphere of fear and convince people (to wear masks). Pixabay

As Covid-19 cases reached a six-month high of 527 on Wednesday in Goa, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Thursday urged government agencies to trigger an atmosphere of fear to some degree, in order to make people wear masks and maintain Covid-19 related norms.

“A lockdown cannot be a solution. There is a need to create at least some atmosphere of fear and convince people (to wear masks),” Tanavade told reporters while speaking about the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Please Follow NewGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

On Wednesday, Goa recorded 527 cases, a six-month high in terms of daily cases logged in the state.

COVID 19
As Covid-19 cases reached a six-month high of 527 on Wednesday in Goa, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Thursday urged government agencies to trigger an atmosphere of fear to some degree, in order to make people wear masks and maintain Covid-19 related norms. Pixabay

Tanavade also said that the government should increase enforcement levels, to force people into wearing masks in public places.

ALSO READ: Here’s How To Glow Despite Your Busy Schedule And Stress

“Initially people were scared, (but) today, cases are increasing in a big way. If we need to bring this down, functions, parties need to be controlled,” the ruling party president also said.

The state BJP president also said that the Goa government should focus on vaccinating tourism industry workers on priority basis. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleWHO Says AstraZeneca, Blood Clots Link ‘Plausible But Not Confirmed’
Next articleFacebook Begins Testing Hotline App, A Combination Of Clubhouse And Instagram Live

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Tips To Make Your Work From Home More Efficient

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even after a year of Covid-19 pandemic and remote working, are you still struggling to strike an efficient balance between your home office and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

An Oral Drug Likely To Be Effective In Stopping Growing Tumors

NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found that an oral drug can be effective in stopping tumors from growing. The team from the University of Colorado Cancer...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Often Should One Engage In A Health Checkup?

NewsGram Desk - 0
As an old phrase says, prevention is better than cure. Likewise, our health is our own responsibility and hence we should keep ourselves updated...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tips To Make Your Work From Home More Efficient

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even after a year of Covid-19 pandemic and remote working, are you still struggling to strike an efficient balance between your home office and...
Read more

An Oral Drug Likely To Be Effective In Stopping Growing Tumors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found that an oral drug can be effective in stopping tumors from growing. The team from the University of Colorado Cancer...
Read more

How Often Should One Engage In A Health Checkup?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As an old phrase says, prevention is better than cure. Likewise, our health is our own responsibility and hence we should keep ourselves updated...
Read more

Here’s What Your New Travel Checklist Should Include

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Travelers, it's time you add a few new essentials to your checklist along with your masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants. This new list will help...
Read more

Researchers Developed AI Powered Covid19 Symptoms Checkers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have developed new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered symptom checkers that can self-assess Covid-19 risk and potentially reduce the number of people going to...
Read more

Good Mask And Ventilation Likely To Curb Indoor Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A commercial five-layered mask coupled with social distancing and good ventilation may be key to curtail the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes...
Read more

1 In 10 Recovered Mild Covid19 Survivors Likely To Face Loss Of Smell, Taste

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in 10 people who were affected with mild Covid-19 infection and recovered are likely to face loss of smell, taste, and fatigue up...
Read more

Blood Cancer Risk higher than Expected In Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The risks of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)-- a type of blood cancer -- in children with Down syndrome is stronger than expected, according to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
예스 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지 슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SM카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Margene Durr on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada