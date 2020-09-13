Attain A Blue Mind!

According to USA Today the term ‘blue mind’ means “the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It’s the antidote to what we refer to as ‘red mind,’ which is the anxious, over-connected and over-stimulated state that defines the new normal of modern life.”

One experiences chronic stress which leads to have a ‘Monkey mind’ and attention fatigue. Our lifestyle of rushing from one thing to another can eventually result in memory problems, poor judgment, anxiety, depression, and over reliance on alcohol and drugs for relaxation. Chronic stress damages the cardiovascular, immune, digestive, nervous, and musculoskeletal systems. It lowers levels of serotonin and dopamine, making us feel exhausted and extremely down.

Blue Mind therapy is a modern name extending these age-old concepts, that can be understood by a layman. Seeing water around you is always healing. Firstly the calmness of blue colour in water bodies is healing, and then even water heals us. We are made of 5 elements and water constitutes 70 percent of our bodies. So obviously water is healing, beautiful and calming.

Have you been skeptical about the invincible power of the blue mind? Imagine yourself sitting in a monastery and something within your flickering mind captivates you, no it isn’t scenic or the sound of cymbals, but a very soft and soothing sound of water, which is flowing effortlessly in a stream. And to your amazement this will be the only relaxing sound you’ll ever hear in your life. The Blue Mind is an accurate way to experience reality in the purest form because water is viewed as vivifying, the tranquil fluid that moistens the body and dissolves all that’s toxic in you physically and spiritually.

Along with its spiritual nature, water also acquires medicinal and therapeutic qualities. If we turn around and look at our bygone times, we’ll find that Egyptians and Greeks were actually using water to manifest and heal ailments. And in the era of modernism, water is used as a healing element with the practice called hydrotherapy. Hydrotherapy popped up in the 19th century in Europe for treating anxiety, back pain, and pneumonia. So, if you are entirely psychologically or physically parched then take a delineated pathway to a blue mind for its brilliant distillation of the entire body, mind and soul.

Ingest

The human body is 79 to 80 per cent water, and the brain itself is about 80 percent water by volume. So it’s no surprise that consuming enough water is a requirement for healthy brain functioning. Clear water can help us access the state called “flow,” where we connect to the default mode network, or daydreaming parts of our brain. This can restore our ability to focus and perform cognitive and creative tasks with greater ease.

Colour therapy

As per colour therapy, it is great to have a blue glass, fill water in it, keep in sunlight for 3-4 hours and then drink that water. Turquoise or light blue is best used to increase intuition and sensitivity. It works to relax sensations of stress. This soothing colour captures the turquoise colour of the Caribbean water and the eternal sky that meets it. Just like the sea, turquoise opens you upward and outward with boundless, endless and border-less skies.

Ice bath treatment

Once or twice a week practice Ice bath therapy to reduce inflammation and improve recovery by changing the way blood and other fluids flow through your body. When you sit in cold water, your blood vessels constrict; when you get out, they dilate (or open back up).

Turquoise Crystal

Turquoise crystal is a purification healing stone which consists of amazing properties of balancing and aligning all the chakras, stabilising mood swings and capturing the essence of or instilling inner calm and beauty. It is excellent for depression and exhaustion, it also has the power to prevent panic attacks. Turquoise promotes self-realisation and assists creative problem solving. Envisaging turquoise in life will help in dispelling all the negative auras surrounded within your chakras and aids in the absorption of nutrients, enhances the immune system, stimulates the regeneration of tissue, and heals the whole body. It contains anti-inflammatory and detoxifying effects, and alleviates cramps and pain.

Picturesque Portrayals

The trick is to pair the colour with your surroundings and give it a natural touch. You can use any colour turquoise picturesque painting as these carry healing properties that affect the mind and the body. Turquoise is believed to help neutralise acidity, increase growth and muscular strength, alleviate gout, stomach problems, viral infections, rheumatism. Most imperatively it helps to keep the environment calm.

Jal Dhauti

Dhauti means to ï¿½cleanse’. The variant of this procedure helps in cleansing the respiratory and the entire digestive system. Dhauti eliminates excess bile, stomach acids, mucus and toxins. Apart from cleansing it helps relieve nausea, reducing the acidity in the stomach and discards disease like asthma.

Cold feet

Immersing feet in the bucket full of ice water does wonders for people with joint stiffness, enhancing flexibility, and easing the pain in as little as nine minutes. Cold water does just the opposite. It causes blood vessels to constrict and narrow, which reduces inflammation and relieves pain by numbing the affected muscles and tissues.

Lather with love

The goal is to apply pressure and lean into the scalp with your fingers. Fill the basin with 2 inches of water that feels cold- to the inside of your wrist or elbow. Rolling up your sleeves, pulling up a chair and being ready for the back wash; submerge your head till your forehead portion in cold water increases cardiac output and peripheral blood flow and reduces systemic vascular resistance.I t increases energy and relieves fatigue. Since your brain is directly absorbing water from the scalp, it will help maintain the blood flow regularity, It will help you think better and increase the level of concentration.

MoonLight Water

Moon Rituals are an ancient practice that started in Egypt, Babylonia, India and China where worshipping the moon was a part of the culture. Keeping a bowl full of water under the moonlight will help elevate insomnia and will help align the menstrual cycle. (IANS)