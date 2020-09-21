Monday, September 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Audio Capsules: Making Education Easier for Visually Challenged Students
EducationIndiaLead Story

Audio Capsules: Making Education Easier for Visually Challenged Students

Audio capsules recorded by a faculty member of a degree college in Uttar Pradesh have proved to be a boon for visually challenged students

0
Audio capsules: A boon for visually impaired students
Differently-abled students from school to graduation and post-graduation levels, are now using these books to stay abreast of academics. (Representational Image). Unsplash

Audio capsules recorded by a faculty member of a degree college in Uttar Pradesh have proved to be a boon for visually challenged students. The faculty member Rakesh Jain who is recording these capsules of knowledge is also visually impaired.

“The audio module is in big demand in European countries where the word spread through NRIs at rehabilitation universities,” said Jain.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Available in three languages — English, Hindi and Urdu — these audiobooks recorded by the Jain and his team were lapped up by students across the world, including the United States, UAE and Austria. Visually-impaired students were now able to revive the classroom ambience by listening to audio textbooks and reviews of web series recorded here.

Audio capsules: A boon for visually impaired students
Visually-impaired students were now able to revive the classroom ambience by listening to audio textbooks. (Representational Image). Unsplash

Differently-abled students from school to graduation and post-graduation levels, who were unable to attend online classes in the pandemic, were now using these books to stay abreast of academics.

The audio capsules are available without any charge through Jain’s non-profit organization — Rehabilitation Society of the Visually Impaired (RSVI).

“The demand for audio books has shot up by more than 60 per cent. Requests are pouring in from rehabilitation institutions from across the globe. Compared to 800 requests per month, we are now getting more than 2,000,”

added Jain, who is also the Head of English department at Lucknow University’s National PG College.

On demand, RSVI has recently launched two new audiobooks — ‘RSVI News Capsule’ that keeps students updated with news and entertainment and ‘Udaan’ which helps students prepare for competitive examinations.

Also Read: Pandemic To Increase Child Labour, Trafficking & Slavery: Satyarthi

The books were recorded by a team of 20 volunteers at two studios in Lucknow.

“Since the pandemic began, we have started sending audiobooks through a special file transfer application,”

said RSVI member Shradha Srivastava.

Nearly 1,500 textbooks of arts, science and commerce prescribed by UP Board, ISC, CBSE, NCERT and other universities have been converted into audiobooks covering syllabi from class 1 to post-graduation. (IANS)

Previous articlePandemic To Increase Child Labour, Trafficking & Slavery: Satyarthi
Next articleSachin Khedekar: I Believe No Great Actor Can Rise Above a Bad Script

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

NEP Arrived When India Is Redefining Itself As “Atmanirbhar Bharat”

NewsGram Desk - 0
The New Education Policy (NEP) has infused a new wave of optimism with the vision of strengthening the education system, branching out into varied...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating healthy, low calorie food could help fight the fungi in the gut and thus reduce the risk of dementia among senior citizens, doctors...
Read more
Lead Story

45% of the Top 100 Google Searches Related to Travel Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
After living months in isolation during the pandemic, the travel bug has hit millions of people and according to Google, 45 per cent of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NEP Arrived When India Is Redefining Itself As “Atmanirbhar Bharat”

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The New Education Policy (NEP) has infused a new wave of optimism with the vision of strengthening the education system, branching out into varied...
Read more

Venom Of Largest Spiders To Help Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patients

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The venom from one of the largest spiders in the world may bring the hope to ease the gut pain suffered by millions of...
Read more

Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating healthy, low calorie food could help fight the fungi in the gut and thus reduce the risk of dementia among senior citizens, doctors...
Read more

45% of the Top 100 Google Searches Related to Travel Amid Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After living months in isolation during the pandemic, the travel bug has hit millions of people and according to Google, 45 per cent of...
Read more

Bollywood Kills, Sexually Abuses: Debates Parliament

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood kills, Bollywood sexually abuses', were some of the allegations that resonated in the Parliament House complex on Monday. BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly,...
Read more

This Breast Cancer Drug May Help Prostate Cancer Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A drug used to treat breast and ovarian cancer can extend the lives of some men with prostate cancer, showed results of a major...
Read more

Let’s Celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
World Alzheimer's Day is observed every year on September 21. The Alzheimer's disease is seen in people especially after 65 years of age where...
Read more

Breathing: One of the Most Common Ways by Which Coronavirus is Spread

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the United States nears 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to add breathing to the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada