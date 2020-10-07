Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Australia-India to Discuss Regarding Mental Health Rehabilitation

Experts from India and Australia Discuss on Mental Health Rehabilitation

Mental Health Rehabilitation
A Video Discussion between India and Australia about Mental Health Rehabilitation. Pixabay

India and Australia will on Thursday discuss various issues related to mental health rehabilitation, particularly in the context of the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts from India and Australia will touch upon issues such as stress management for frontline non-health workers; multicultural mental health; maintaining mental health: working from home; suicide and associated media reporting in India; mental health and human rights in India and Australia; and tools to build mental health resilience in people with disability.

The discussion will be held through a video conference here in which the Australian High Commissioner in New Delhi will also participate.

Mental Health Rehabilitation
Experts from India and Australia will touch upon issues such as stress management for frontline non-health workers; multicultural mental health; maintaining mental health, etc. Pixabay

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in association with the University of Melbourne, Australia, is organizing the conference on ‘Mental Health – Looking Beyond Covid-19’.

The conference will be inaugurated by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and will be co-chaired by Craig Jeffrey, Director, Australia-India Institute.

The DEPwD had signed an MoU with Australia in November 2019 for cooperation in the disability sector. The above conference is being organized as a joint initiative under MoU. (IANS)

