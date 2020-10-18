Sunday, October 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Lost Over 50% of its Coral Populations Between...
EnvironmentLead Story

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Lost Over 50% of its Coral Populations Between 1995-2017

The Great Barrier Reef stretches across 2,300 kilometers down Australia’s northeastern coast

0
Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Over 50 Percent of its Coral 
An undated handout photo received from ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, Apr. 19, 2018, shows a mass bleaching event of coral on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. VOA

Scientists have discovered that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef lost more than half of its coral populations between 1995 and 2017.

Researchers at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies say coral bleaching, which occurs when corals expel algae that live inside their tissues, has occurred among all coral species and specimens of all ages.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Coral bleaching is triggered by rising ocean temperatures caused primarily by climate change.

The researchers also found that record-breaking ocean temperatures in 2016 and 2017 triggered mass bleaching events that resulted in fewer baby corals and fewer large breeding adult ones, compromising the reef’s ability to recover.

Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Over 50 Percent of its Coral 
Great Barrier Reef location on Google Maps. VOA

 

One of the study’s co-authors says the reef suffered its most extensive bleaching event in March of this year, especially in its southern region.

Also Read: NPA Weakens Banks’ Monetary Policy Transmission, Loan Growth: Study

The Great Barrier Reef stretches across 2,300 kilometers down Australia’s northeastern coast and is home to a wide variety of marine life, making it the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem. The region was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO (U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in 1981. (VOA)

Previous articlePuri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary
Next articleUS Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

US Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. regulators Wednesday approved the first drug for the treatment of Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for...
Read more
Entertainment

Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former. Titled "Puri...
Read more
finance

NPA Weakens Banks’ Monetary Policy Transmission, Loan Growth: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-performing assets (NPA) of a bank weakens the monetary policy transmission and loan growth rate, said a recent working paper prepared by the staff...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

US Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. regulators Wednesday approved the first drug for the treatment of Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for...
Read more

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Lost Over 50% of its Coral Populations Between 1995-2017

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef lost more than half of its coral populations between 1995 and 2017. Researchers at the ARC Centre...
Read more

Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former. Titled "Puri...
Read more

NPA Weakens Banks’ Monetary Policy Transmission, Loan Growth: Study

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-performing assets (NPA) of a bank weakens the monetary policy transmission and loan growth rate, said a recent working paper prepared by the staff...
Read more

Asteroid Bennu to Promise Pristine ET Material From Space, says NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As a NASA spacecraft gets ready for the historic moment to grab a sample from asteroid Bennu's surface on October 20, this pristine remnant...
Read more

Here Are the Solutions to Your Back Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As vital as the spine is for the body, problems occuring due to the sedentary lifestyle in lockdown have amplified manifold in...
Read more

Badhaai Ho Turns 2: Here’s What Ayushmannn Khurrana Has to Say

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ayushmannn Khurrana-starrer comedy, Badhaai Ho, released two years ago on this day. The actor says he has been trying to normalise taboo conversations...
Read more

Leopard Attacks: UP Forest Department Officials Roll Out Safety Guidelines For Farmers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a seemingly bizarre diktat, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department officials have asked farmers in Bijnor and adjoining districts to beat drums, wear helmets...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada