Monday, January 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Avian influenza Is Heat Liable And Gets Killed When Subjected To Heat
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Avian influenza Is Heat Liable And Gets Killed When Subjected To Heat

The Central government has issued a status report of avian influenza in the country, saying the disease has been confirmed in seven states

0
Avian influenza
Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu). Pixabay

Contrary to what some people think that the bird flu virus, also known as Avian influenza, is spread to humans via consumption of cooked poultry products, health experts on Sunday stressed that it usually does not infect people as the virus is heat-labile (degraded and killed when subjected to heat).

Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cooking poultry (e.g. chicken, ducks, and geese) at or above 70 degrees Celsius so that absolutely no meat remains raw and red, is a safe measure to kill the virus in areas with outbreaks in poultry. Richa Sareen, consultant (pulmonology) at Fortis Vasant Kunj in New Delhi, said the virus is heat-labile and it gets killed with cooking temperatures.

“At this time, people should eat fully cooked chicken and eggs and not raw or partially cooked ones. One should avoid going to open markets that sell poultry as they are the focal point of the spread,” Sareen told IANS. “People who handle poultry should take special precautions. They should wear PPE, gloves, and masks while handling birds and should practice frequent hand washing,” she added.

Although the virus causing bird flu usually does not infect people, rare cases of human infection with these viruses have been reported, especially in individuals working with infected domestic birds.

Avian influenza
These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide. Pixabay

“The possible cause of infections in humans is when they come in contact with birds with the viruses and enough viruses get into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled through the excretions of birds,” said Kunal Kothari, Senior Physician, Internal Medicine, SMS Medical College in Jaipur.

“The spread of Bird Flu from one individual, who is sick to another has been very rare and data is limited, inefficient and not sustained but as a precaution, we should all be watchful of public health advisory,” Kothari added.

Bird Flu is a communicable virus among the avian population and human to human spread is not too prominent with the current strain. However, viruses are prone to mutation, so if this virus undergoes mutation in the future, it has the potential to spread from human to human and cause a pandemic. Bird flu mostly infects the respiratory system of humans. Common symptoms are fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, muscle aches, etc.

ALSO READ: Modi Government To Publicize 42 Reforms It Brought In

“If severe, it can cause ARDS, multi-organ involvement, and even death. The sporadic data on bird flu from the past shows very high mortality, to the tune of 60 percent. Thus, it becomes important to take precautions now,” Sareen mentioned. Nevertheless, maintaining distance from birds in the environment is important as the spread of the avian virus is through the saliva, fecal matter of an infected bird.

“The avian virus is airborne. Notify the community health department on seeing sick or dead birds and try not to come in direct contact with these birds without proper masks, gloves, and disinfectants,” Kothari noted. The Central government has issued a status report of avian influenza in the country, saying the disease has been confirmed in seven states. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) has issued an advisory to the affected states so as to avoid further spread of disease. (IANS)

Previous articleWhatsApp Advises Users As Google Removes Group Chat Links
Next articleAutomation In India Will Be The Next Big Thing In Logistics

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

3 Ways To Hire The Best Helicopter Dubai Ride

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RUCHI GUPTA There are several reasons that attract tourists to Dubai. Also, when you have arrived in Dubai, there are many other options that...
Read more
Business

India May Build Strategic Natural Gas Reserve To Strengthen Energy Security

NewsGram Desk - 0
After oil, India may now build strategic reserve of natural gas to further strengthen the country's energy security and shield itself from supply disruptions...
Read more
India

Automation In India Will Be The Next Big Thing In Logistics

NewsGram Desk - 0
The logistics sector is at the cusp of the next phase of growth on the back of the push for manufacturing and infrastructure development...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

3 Ways To Hire The Best Helicopter Dubai Ride

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RUCHI GUPTA There are several reasons that attract tourists to Dubai. Also, when you have arrived in Dubai, there are many other options that...
Read more

India May Build Strategic Natural Gas Reserve To Strengthen Energy Security

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After oil, India may now build strategic reserve of natural gas to further strengthen the country's energy security and shield itself from supply disruptions...
Read more

Automation In India Will Be The Next Big Thing In Logistics

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The logistics sector is at the cusp of the next phase of growth on the back of the push for manufacturing and infrastructure development...
Read more

Avian influenza Is Heat Liable And Gets Killed When Subjected To Heat

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to what some people think that the bird flu virus, also known as Avian influenza, is spread to humans via consumption of cooked...
Read more

WhatsApp Advises Users As Google Removes Group Chat Links

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Concerned about private group chat links being available on Google Search, WhatsApp on Monday said that they have asked Google not to index such...
Read more

E-Cigarettes Are A Gateway For Those Who Become Daily Cigarette Smokers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a youth and use a vape, you are three times as likely to become a daily smoker in the future, a...
Read more

IVF Industry Soon To Come Out Of Covid-19 Related Disruptions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The acceptance of IVF has increased among those who want to get pregnant because of increased and easier availability of information, improved awareness, and...
Read more

People Using Cannabis For Pain Relief Are Likely To Experience Withdrawal Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada