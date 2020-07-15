Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Here's How You Can Avoid Eye Infection Among Kids During Monsoon
Here’s How You Can Avoid Eye Infection Among Kids During Monsoon

Here are some easy ways for tackling eye infections in children during monsoon

Tackling eye infections in children during monsoon
Children are more prone to getting eye infections as compared to adults. Pixabay

During the rainy season we take precautions like avoiding street food or getting soaked in rains. But most of us forget to protect our eyes from the onslaught of rains. Monsoon brings with it high levels of humidity which is the primary reason for many eye infections.

While adults have a fair sense of taking the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of getting infections, children have a lower immunity compared to adults and are more prone to getting infections, particularly eye infections, that plague them from time to time.

Some common eye infections in children include conjunctivitis, sty and eye allergies. While there are a number of factors that lead to these infections, some of the common causes are bacterial or viral infections as in common cold, flu or even frequent rubbing of the eye because of undetected refractive errors, informs Dr Girija Suresh, Consultant Pediatric Ophthalmologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund.

To help parents understand different ways in which they can adopt the best possible ways to prevent these eye infections in their children, Dr Suresh suggests a few methods parents can inculcate in their children to avoid these infections from forming and reoccurring:

Tackling eye infections in children during monsoon
Parents first need to educate their children on washing their hands frequently. Pixabay

WASHING HANDS FREQUENTLY

Children unconsciously touch a host of surfaces and then touch their faces; eye infections in particular stem from this. Parents first need to educate their children on washing their hands frequently whenever they have come from outside or even touched any surfaces or objects, as bacteria lingers on them most times.

REGULAR EYE CHECK-UPS

Another important aspect of preventing eye infections among children is to schedule regular eye examinations and checkups every year with your local eye expert. Regular eye checkups not only help detect any abnormality in the eye, but also give parents an early diagnosis, and causes less irritation and discomfort for children later on in life as well.

ENSURING SAFETY FROM EXTERNAL ELEMENTS

If a child has a certain eye infection like conjunctivitis which is transferable in nature when another child comes in contact with the infected child, this will spread the infection further. The best possible way to prevent transmission is by keeping your child away from public spaces like parks, schools, playgrounds and any other public gatherings, and also by maintaining strict hygiene like washing hands frequently, and maintaining a healthy diet for a quicker recovery period.

Tackling eye infections in children during monsoon
The best possible way to prevent transmission is by keeping your child away from public spaces like parks. Pixabay

PROPER TREATMENT

Finally, proper medication and treatment is necessary for a proper recovery. The treatment for eye infections is simple with antibiotics and lubricating eye drops, which helps to reduce the infection over time and eradicate it completely.

While young children are most prone to eye infections and tend to recur time and again in them especially during the monsoon season, these can be easily treated with the right medication and better yet easily prevented by regular eye examinations and hygiene practices. (IANS)

