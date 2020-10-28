Avoiding 5 Common Mistakes While Learning Online

By Sunidhi Beeliya

The effect of COVID-19 on educational institutions led to a significant spike in enrolments in online training since March’20. The ability to learn anywhere and anytime, through online training, is allowing learners to study safely from their homes while maintaining social distance.

Studying in an online environment has been a new experience for a lot of students, introducing various advantages and challenges. On one hand, where students became technologically sound and were introduced to new learning methods and engaging content. While on the other hand, they struggled to manage time, build ownership, become organized, and self-disciplined learners.

As a final decision in regards to the opening of schools and colleges has not yet been announced, students would continue applying to online training to skill up and use their time productively. Here are a few mistakes students must avoid, before or after enrolling in online training, to make the most of it.

1. Lack of research before enrolling –

Researching helps students to find the right training that can fulfill their expectations of gaining a new skill, getting an internship/job in the future, building a project of their own, or getting certified. Based on their interests, the availability of career opportunities, teaching mechanism, and availability of funds, research allows learners to find suitable training.

Before enrolling in training, individuals must gather adequate information about the training, its content, its ratings, online and offline reviews, and media articles and blogs to ensure their learning goals will be met successfully.

2. Not making notes –

Learning through digital devices brings inevitable distractions in the form of messages, calls, and notifications. Students must consider making notes while learning through videos, tutorials, documents, PDFs, or presentations which help to build focus and increase retention.

While writing, students tend to think more intensely, process more information, detect more doubts and questions, enhance their memory, and boost creativity. While revising, students can simply refer to these notes to find important topics instead of rewatching the whole video lessons, which saves time and boosts productivity.

3. Hesitating in asking questions –

A lot of students, in a physical classroom, find asking questions embarrassing. However, online learning solves this issue as well. While learning online, students can ask questions on the dedicated student support forum which ensures anonymity and allows students to get expert solutions within no time.

Students who come up with more questions generally have a deep interest in the subject, are actively involved while learning, detect their own faults and work on them positively, challenge themselves to learn better, and develop critical thinking skills essential for a successful future.

4. Less focus on assignments and projects –

Quizzes, challenges, exercises, assignments, and projects are included in online training to bridge the gap between students’ theoretical and practical understanding of the subject. Most of the online training platforms do not mandate completing assignments or projects to allow students to learn flexibly.

However, students must set up a schedule and timely complete the assignments as these help in the development of cognitive, analytical, problem-solving, planning, organizing, time management, and various other soft and domain skills. Assignments also compel students to observe their surroundings, brainstorm, apply real-life examples, research deeply, and improve their overall understanding of the subject.

5. Not taking dedicated breaks –

Excessive exposure to the laptop or mobile screen, without dedicated breaks, could lead to a lack of interest and focus. Learners might also encounter mental or physical health issues like eye problems, headaches, and body pain. To improve attention and focus, it is important to add dedicated breaks in the learning schedule and spend those breaks productively too.

Some stretching exercises, taking a walk, cleaning up, meditation, talking to family members, listening to music, or playing quick board games are a few positive activities that one can do during their study break to feel refreshed and energized.

Things such as watching TV or a series, playing video games, eating big meals, and relying on junk food and excessive caffeine must be avoided as such unhealthy habits detach people from learning and make them much lazy instead.

