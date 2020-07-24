Friday, July 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About...
EntertainmentLead Story

I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor

"Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is based on the life of the Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena

0
Janhvi Kapoor: At times I feel guilty of my privilege
Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot in warzone, in an upcoming biopic.

Since “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is based on the life of the Air Force pilot, Janhvi spent a substantial time with her.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“It all comes down to the effort and the hard work you put into your work. Her (Gunjan Saxena’s) outlook is very simple. If one keeps working hard, then one will get where one has to get. I am aware of my privilege. I often felt guilty about it. But the best I can do is to earn my place by working even harder,” Janhvi, daughter of the late superstar Sridevi, said.

Janhvi Kapoor: At times I feel guilty of my privilege
“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is directed by Sharan Sharma also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, and is set for a Netflix release on August 12. Pinterest

She noted how Saxena didn’t let society’s gender bias act as an obstacle, and never victimised herself. Instead just worked hard, which is something that inspires the most.

Also Read: 23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

In a media interaction she attended with Janhvi, Saxena spoke of the toughest things a woman in uniform faces. “Other than infrastructure barriers like no separate washrooms or changing rooms, which were slowing taken care of, the toughest thing was breaking the mental barrier people had, making them accept you as a professional. Being accepted as an officer and not being looked at as a woman officer. I think that was the most challenging and also exciting part,” Saxena said.

The film directed by Sharan Sharma also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, and is set for a Netflix release on August 12. (IANS)

Previous article23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation
Next articleI am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more
Business

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more
Entertainment

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female...
Read more

23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crises, 23.97 per cent of people said that they were laid off from work since the lockdown was implemented, according...
Read more

One Out of Five People Jobless After Lockdown

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted...
Read more

Microsoft Announces Double Key Encryption to Protect Confidential Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to further secure customer data and address regulatory needs for some organisations, Microsoft has announced Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365...
Read more

Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Broadcast Live from Messenger Rooms

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the next step to integrate its apps, the social networking giant has introduced a new tool for users to broadcast live to Facebook...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada