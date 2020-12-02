Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Home Business AWS Is A Game Changer For Artists On Netflix
Business

AWS Is A Game Changer For Artists On Netflix

Netflix today is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 190 million paid memberships in over 190 countries

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is helping artists create their content swiftly and seamlessly for Netflix. Flickr

As video streaming turns out to be the savior for millions of people working from homes to refresh their minds, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is helping artists create their content swiftly and seamlessly for Netflix, according to a company executive.

Netflix today is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 190 million paid memberships in over 190 countries.

“We have many artists and content creators who can benefit from bringing the on-premises infrastructure they use day-to-day to the Cloud. However, every second count, especially when it comes to the time it takes to compile and render 3D models and animations,” explained Nils Pommerien, Director, Cloud Infrastructure Engineering, Netflix.

“For some time, we have wanted to move these artists’ workstations to AWS in order to take advantage of the performance, elasticity, and cost benefits of the cloud,” he said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the AWS ‘re: Invent 2020′ annual conference being held virtually.

Owing to the interactive nature of these applications, the artists need very low-latency access to their workstations to have a good working experience.

According to Pommerien, “AWS Local Zones, which bring cloud resources closer to the artists, has been a game-changer for these applications.

Netflix today is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service. Flickr

“By taking advantage of access to AWS’s highly performant and cost-effective compute resources, we have been able to migrate portions of our content creation process to AWS Local Zones, while ensuring an even better experience for artists,” Pommerien explained in an AWS blog post.

On the first day of the annual conference, now in its ninth year, AWS announced several new Cloud computing innovations — five new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, two new AWS Outposts form factors, and three new AWS Local Zones locations that extend its lead in offering the broadest and deepest portfolio of computing offerings in the cloud.

AWS already has more compute instance types than any other cloud provider, with instances based on the fastest processors from Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and Arm-based instances. AWS spans 77 Availability Zones within 24 geographic regions around the world, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in India, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland.

“As customers bring more and more workloads to the cloud, AWS continues to expand the industry’s leading compute portfolio to meet their increasingly diverse needs,” said Dave Brown, Vice President, EC2, AWS.

“With the new EC2 instance types, AWS Outposts, and AWS Local Zones options we’re introducing today, we’re providing customers with an unmatched breadth and depth of capabilities to help them innovate more cost-effectively, with the right compute for the right job.” (IANS)

