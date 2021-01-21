Thursday, January 21, 2021
Business finance India Lead Story

Axis Bank Announced Removal of Penalty on Premature Closure

The objective is to inculcate and encourage retail customers to go for long-term savings without worrying

Axis Bank
Axis Bank offers term deposits without penalty on premature closure. Pinterest

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank announced the removal of penalty on premature closure of all new retail term deposits booked on or after December 15, 2020, for a tenure of 2 years or more.

The objective of this customer-friendly feature is to inculcate and encourage retail customers to go for long-term savings without worrying about the sudden need for liquidity, the bank said in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The new feature will be applicable to all new fixed deposits and recurring deposits. For new deposits booked for a tenure above 2 years, there will be nil premature penalty if the entire deposit is prematurely withdrawn post 15 months of booking.

Praveen Bhatt, EVP – Retail Liabilities and Direct Banking Products, Axis Bank said: “… to stay ahead of the curve, we have waived off the penalty on all term deposits closed after 15 months. This new feature is in line with our objective to introduce customer-centric benefits by offering flexibility and convenience, while also improving our book quality.”

ALSO READ: Awareness Of Life Insurance Products Improved Among Indians

The new feature also offers no penalty on the first withdrawal of up to 25 percent of the term deposit principal value. (IANS)

Previous article Supply of New Housing Units Improved In Oct-Dec 2020
Next article India Needs Improvement In Digital Literacy

