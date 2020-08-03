Monday, August 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Making Ayodhya Railway Station A Replica of Ram Temple
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead Story

Making Ayodhya Railway Station A Replica of Ram Temple

The station is getting a makeover to be a replica of the Ram temple

0
Ayodhya
Railways had earlier given approval of Rs 80 crore for the new station building but the amount has now been increased to Rs 104.77 crore. IANS

When people arrive in Ayodhya in the coming months, they will get a glimpse of the grand Ram temple before they actually visit the shrine.

The Ayodhya railway station is getting a makeover and will be a replica of the Ram temple.

Equipped with modern facilities, the first phase of the new station will be completed by June 2021.

Follow us on Instagram to get the latest news updates from us!!

This overhaul of the station assumes significance as the construction of the temple is also expected to be completed by 2023-24.

According to Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Tripathi, continuous efforts are being made to provide a new look to the station while modernizing it.

He said that these works are being done to provide devotees and tourists modern facilities at the station.

After the temple construction, Ayodhya is likely to attract devotees and tourists from across the world.

Railways had earlier given approval of Rs 80 crore for the new station building but the amount has now been increased to Rs 104.77 crore.

Ayodhya
The works of constructing an additional foot over bridge, food plaza, shops, additional toilets, and other desired facilities are also underway. Pixabay

According to a statement by Jagtosh Shukla, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, Lucknow, the station building is being constructed by the RITES Enterprise of Railways.

The construction will be carried out in two phases.

In the first phase, the development work on platform number 1 to 3 will be done along with the developing the circulating and holding area.

In the second phase, a new station building will be constructed and other facilities will be developed.

Also Read: Google To Now Helps Spot Black-Owned Businesses

Under these facilities, the work is going on for the renovation of internal and external premises of the station such as the expansion of the number of ticket counters, an extension of the waiting room, construction of three air-conditioned waiting rooms, 17-bed male dormitory with toilet and 10-bed female dormitory and toilet.

The works of constructing an additional foot over bridge, food plaza, shops, additional toilets, and other desired facilities are also underway.

Apart from this, a tourist center, taxi booth, VIP lounge, auditorium, and a special guest house will also come up in the complex. (IANS)

Previous article10 Things People with Drug Problem Don’t Want to Hear from You
Next article2 US Astronauts Return Back From International Space Station

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

2 US Astronauts Return Back From International Space Station

NewsGram Desk - 0
Two U.S. astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday, splashing safely into the Gulf of Mexico after a two-month mission to the International Space Station...
Read more
Health & Fitness

10 Things People with Drug Problem Don’t Want to Hear from You

NewsGram Desk - 0
Drug addiction is a very sensitive issue that no one wants to be associated with. Most people who became addicts started it as a...
Read more
Lead Story

386M Databases From 18 Companies Stolen

NewsGram Desk - 0
A hacker/hacking group known as ShinyHunters flooded a hacker forum with 386 million user records stolen from 18 companies. According to BleepingComputer, ShinyHunters last week...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

2 US Astronauts Return Back From International Space Station

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Two U.S. astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday, splashing safely into the Gulf of Mexico after a two-month mission to the International Space Station...
Read more

Making Ayodhya Railway Station A Replica of Ram Temple

India NewsGram Desk - 0
When people arrive in Ayodhya in the coming months, they will get a glimpse of the grand Ram temple before they actually visit the...
Read more

10 Things People with Drug Problem Don’t Want to Hear from You

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drug addiction is a very sensitive issue that no one wants to be associated with. Most people who became addicts started it as a...
Read more

386M Databases From 18 Companies Stolen

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A hacker/hacking group known as ShinyHunters flooded a hacker forum with 386 million user records stolen from 18 companies. According to BleepingComputer, ShinyHunters last week...
Read more

‘Unfixable Vulnerability’ Found in Apple’s Secure Enclave Chip puts Users’ Data at Risk

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new exploit has allegedly been found in Apple's Secure Enclave chip putting the data of iPhone, iPad, Mac users at risk. Chinese hackers from...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotions After Covid Recovery, Raksha Bandhan Plans

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Cine icon Amitabh Bachchan has said it is heartening to be back home from hospital after his Covid recovery. He has also revealed his...
Read more

Volcanic Eruptions Responsible for Cooling of Earth: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Analysis of sediment found in a central Texas cave in the US shows volcanic eruptions responsible for the cooling of the Earth around 13,000...
Read more

Entertainment Industry has Made us Whatever we are: Ravi Dubey

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is not easy for television actors to make it big in Bollywood. "It's not easy, because there are times certain...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada