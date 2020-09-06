Sunday, September 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Ayurveda May Help Students Deal With Exam, Result Stress
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Ayurveda May Help Students Deal With Exam, Result Stress

Students need to focus on their health as well as examinations

0
Ayurveda can help rescue exam, result stress
If the child is under too much pressure, he will very likely not perform according to his capability. Unsplash

By Puja Gupta

Over anxiety can hinder the thinking capability of a student. If the child is under too much pressure, he will very likely not perform according to his capability.

As the students have already started appearing for various entrance exams amid the Covid pandemic, they need to stay calm while dealing with such situations. Students need to focus on their health as well as examinations.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“Students need extra support from their family and friends who are appearing for their entrance as well as other exams during these times. Unlike the pre-Covid times, where the focus was only on academics during examinations, now students also need to stay safe,” says Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda.

Chauhaun adds:

“Preparation for the examinations along with arming oneself with protective gear to keep out Covid infection has become a great challenge for students. Ayurveda can come to aid in such times to keep off stress and alleviate mental health.”

Ayurveda suggests a few ways that can help a child manage excessive stress caused due to the exams.

Ayurveda can help rescue exam, result stress
Intake of food like milk should be increased as they keep the digestive system strong. Unsplash

Intake of food like milk, almonds, raisins, cottage cheese, green vegetables and seasonal fruit should be increased as they keep the digestive system strong. Junk food should be absolutely stopped as it is not at all good for the digestive system. A healthy gut will help to keep the mind relaxed and energetic.

Also Read: Traveling by Bus Amid Pandemic? Find Out the Do’s and Don’ts

Ayurvedic herbs like Aswagandha are a powerful antioxidant that reduce anxiety naturally.

A positive ambience at home will enhance the thinking pattern of a student. Lighting up aromatic oils/incense sticks like lavender and lemon will help in relaxing the mind.

Role of parents is very important in a child’s life. Parents should interact more with their children. This would help children in releasing their fears and control over thinking. (IANS)

Previous articleTraveling by Bus Amid Pandemic? Find Out the Do’s and Don’ts
Next articleThe Safety Of Workers Depend On Viral Transport Medium

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more
Lead Story

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more

Astronomers Discovers Evidence of First Intermediate-Size Black Hole

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Astronomers say they have discovered evidence of the first intermediate-size black hole, created by the merger of two smaller black holes. Up to this point,...
Read more

Films Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vinod Mirani Since the time Sacred Games released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix, there has been a debate on whether the content on...
Read more

National Yoga Awareness Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yearly, the goal of September is known to carry out the Yoga Awareness Month campaign. The campaign takes place in order to educate the general...
Read more

The Safety Of Workers Depend On Viral Transport Medium

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the healthcare personnel -- especially sample collectors -- who are getting infected increasingly and putting their life at risk, experts on Sunday have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x