Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Ayurveda: The True Way To Restore Your Health And Happiness
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Ayurveda: The True Way To Restore Your Health And Happiness

The outcome is a book that is all about how Ayurveda can keep one healthy and also explains various intricacies of Ayurveda for an inquisitive mind

0
Ayurveda
Eating the right food at the right time; food should be with all the six tastes, should be unctuous and easily digestible. Pixabay

Our bodies are intelligent systems designed to keep most diseases at bay, but we must pay more attention to the signals they give us. Listening to our bodies allows for true restoration through Ayurveda, which has so much to offer and its simple application can transform one’s daily life, says Dr. G.G. Gangadharan, who, for over three decades, has championed this sound, scientific framework of healthcare that has saved countless lives over 5,000 years.

“Ayurveda is a sound, scientific framework of healthcare that has saved countless lives over 5,000 years. It needs champions, and to be given wings in a world that needs Ayurveda more than ever,” Gangadharan, the author of three research papers, twelve research articles, thirteen primary papers, and six books, told IANS in an interview of his new book, “Ayurveda: The true way to restore your health and happiness” (Penguin).

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“I am on a mission of spreading good Ayurveda all over India and the world. Towards this, I am training doctors and therapists and developing a team with administrative support to reach people who want to practice Ayurveda through an institutional framework via the franchise model. “I believe this is the best way to popularise Ayurveda in a sustainable and respectable way,” Gangadharan added.

How did the book come about?

“It is the outcome of my experience in the field of Ayurveda for the last 35 years. I feel I have unique experience in the field of Ayurveda from three perspectives – clinical, research, and fieldwork. “In the initial 10 years, I traveled in rural India and met many local health practitioners and recorded their practices. At the same time, I have been actively involved in clinical practice in well-established Ayurveda hospitals. I was also involved extensively in research, both clinical and basic principles of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda
Ayurveda is a sound, scientific framework of healthcare that has saved countless lives over 5,000 years.

“I was active in research under the guidance of (cardiac surgeon and former President of the Indian National Science Academy) Prof M.S. Valiathan from 2008 to 2015. I was involved in research in Ayurveda biology, which involved major institutes like CCMB, Hyderabad, Manipal University, Banaras Hindu University, and IISc, Bangalore, which came out with publications of 5-6 papers co-authored by me, including one published in “Nature” on genomics and dosha Prakriti. I have tried to capture all these in the book,” Gangadharan explained.

The outcome is a book that is all about how Ayurveda can keep one healthy and also explains various intricacies of Ayurveda for an inquisitive mind. “I have picturized Vatha, Pitha, and Kapha in a lucid form and explained how it interacts with body and mind in health and disease. I have been active in the voluntary sector as an activist and I was supported partially by Ashoka Foundation for Innovators for the Public. All these experiences drove me to write a book of this kind,” Gangadharan, which has conducted training programs in the US, the UK, Germany, France, China, South Africa, Kenya, Nepal, Italy, and Hong Kong, in addition to India, elaborated.

ALSO READ: Importance Of Salt, Oil, Spices, And Sugar As Per Ayurveda

During his career, he has collaborated with social organizations, corporate organizations, government think tanks, and international agencies that are interested in improving healthcare. Given the raging Covid-19 pandemic, what are his everyday tips to lead a safer life? “During the pandemic or otherwise, Ayurveda gives a definite plan for daily life and seasonal routines to be in perfect health. I have elucidated tips like getting up early in the morning after sound sleep when previously eaten food is completely digested, is the first step for good health. Evacuation of the bowel, cleaning oral cavity, exercise/walking, and having a bath.

“Eating the right food at the right time; food should be with all the six tastes, should be unctuous and easily digestible. Fruits and vegetables are of special value. Eating lunch with a teaspoon of warm ghee with locally available vegetables and traditional recipes is the best thing,” he said, adding: Evenings are meant for soup and juices; one should have light food at night and go to bed early. “Keep the mind in tranquility. This can happen only through effort and proper guidance,” Gangadharan concluded. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleGerman Investigation Raises The Prospect Of Political Islamism
Next articleSmoking Lowers Immunity, Raises The Risk Of Covid: Experts

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more
Lead Story

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more
India

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

The Ayurveda Vs Allopathy Debate

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht In the midst of the current COVID-19 epidemic, a new dispute has erupted concerning the two medical treatment approaches of Ayurveda and...
Read more

Indian-Origin Family Hailed For Returning Lost $1mn Lottery Ticket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY We frequently come across tales of people who have set excellent examples of honesty and integrity. However, regardless of our age, this...
Read more

Contribution Of Hindu Temples In India During Covid Crisis

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Several Hindu temples from throughout the country have stepped forward to assist the country in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Clearly, India...
Read more

“It Feels Amazing To See Independent Artists Get The Recognition They Deserve”

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the growth and rise in popularity of independent music in the country lately, singer Armaan Malik feels Indian songs of the genre could...
Read more

Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure Doubles Risk Of Smell Loss

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Long-term exposure to particulate matter (PM) 2.5 -- a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air -- doubles the risk...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada