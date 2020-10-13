Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Ayushmaan Khurana: The Legendary Singer Kishore Kumar Has Shaped Me As An...
EntertainmentLead Story

Ayushmaan Khurana: The Legendary Singer Kishore Kumar Has Shaped Me As An Artist

Kishore Kumar's versatility and genius are a huge motivator and he has set high standards for all of us- Ayshmaan Khurana

0
Ayushmann Khurana on Kishore Kumar
Ayushmann is inspired by Kishore Kumar's ability to take risks. Flickr

Tuesday is the 33rd death anniversary of Kishore Kumar and, remembering the playback legend, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana thanked the late singer for giving him the confidence to carry off one of the most unusual roles in his career.

The film Ayushmann speaks of is his 2019 comedy, “Dream Girl”, where he plays a man with the unique ability to do female voice impersonation, which earns him success in life and also unwanted trouble. The versatile Kishore Kumar was known for his ability to sing in different voices, including the female voice.

Kishore Kumar
Kishore Kumar gave me the courage to attempt ‘Dream Girl’ says, Ayushmaan Khurana. Flickr

“When you look back at his film ‘Half Ticket’, in the song ‘Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe’ he sang in both male and female voices! Not many know this but the fact that he could pull it off with ease made me confident that I could do ‘Dream Girl’. I drew courage from this because I had a reference point in Kishore Kumar, who had pulled it off,” Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann is also inspired by Kishore Kumar’s ability to take risks. “Kishore Kumar is and will always be an institution, and he has been a huge inspiration. He is a legend because he was always creatively restless and fearless, and I love that about his legacy. He was always the one to experiment and take risks,” the actor said.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi: Mirzapur’s Character ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ Is Close To My Heart

Ayushmann said that the legendary singer has shaped him as an artist. “His versatility and genius are a huge motivator and he has set high standards for all of us. Whenever I face a creative block, I think of Kishore sir and I snap out of my state. That’s how deep an impact Kishore Kumar has had on my life,” he said. (IANS)

Previous articleMoms with Covid-19 Less Likely to Pass Infection to Newborns: Study
Next articlePepsico To Frame-Up A New Potato Chips Plant In Uttar Pradesh

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more
Environment

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact. This was decided at the fifth...
Read more

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By December this year, police forces across the country would be able to get the benefits of a unique "real-time" criminal identification system --...
Read more

Man Gets Infected By COVID For Second Time With More Severe Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the...
Read more

Here’s How Poverty is Being Normalized in Indian Society

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE We often knowingly or unknowingly think in a way where the opinion about poverty is that poverty is destined to be. Maybe...
Read more

Climate Change Is Equal to More Weather Disasters Every Year: UN

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada