Saturday, January 23, 2021
Ayushmann Khurana Reveals Important Factors Of A Big Film

"Today, the audience only wants to see new, clutter-breaking content and, as an entertainer, my goal is to constantly try and wow them"- Ayushmann

Ayushmann
Ayushmann Khurana- Hindi Bollywood Actor. Wikimedia commons

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been tagged as a risk-taker who picks high-concept films that become hits at the box office, as well as trigger conversations. He says he has never picked a film based on budget, scale, or mounting.

“I have never chosen a film basis its budget, scale, or mounting. For me, these aren’t the only important factors for a film to be perceived as a big film. I have only chosen films basis the bigness and uniqueness of its content,” Ayushmann said.

For Ayushmann, a “big film” should “trigger conversations on a national level”, and also “pull people into discussing issues that concern them”.

Ayushmann
Ayushmann relates to films that are fresh. Wikimedia commons

Ayushmann says a big film should make people ponder, raise important questions and offer solutions that matter to society. He said: “I have always seen bigness through this lens and I’m happy with how I have selected my films because I have a personal ambition to do the best films that my industry is producing.”  As an entertainer, Ayushmann relates to films that are fresh, clutter-breaking, and at the same time highly entertaining.

“Through my films, I would like to have a conversation with everyone about topics that are taboo, that people are not comfortable addressing despite it being important and are a little off-center. Honestly, I relate to these subjects much more because they are unique, multi-layered, and offer something fresh to audiences,” he said.

Ayushmann added: “Today, the audience only wants to see new, clutter-breaking content and, as an entertainer, my goal is to constantly try and wow them.” (IANS)

