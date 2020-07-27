Monday, July 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Ayushmann Khurrana On The Characters He Plays
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

Ayushmann Khurrana On The Characters He Plays

Ayushmann Khurrana says he never take his characters back home

0
Ayushmann Khurana
"The only pressure is churning out great content," Ayushmann said. Wikimedia Commons

Ayushmann Khurrana is not a method actor and does not like to take his characters back home. The actor says he likes to explore new things without putting undue pressure on himself.

Ayushmann embarked on his Bollywood journey with offbeat roles, going on to become a poster boy of unconventional films and Bollywood’s most unconventional hit machine.

Follow us on Twitter to keep getting interesting news updates!!

When the actor entered Hindi films with Shoojit Sircar’s “Vicky Donor” in 2012, he instantly won hearts with his charm and witty screen presence. He has been part of stories about flaws and imperfections and has delivered back-to-back hits while showing off his versatility as an actor.

Asked if his characters stay with him after work, Ayushmann said he can “switch on and switch off” with ease.

“I am not a method actor. I switch on and switch off very easily. So, I never take my characters back home,” Ayushmann told IANS.

“To evolve more as a person, I need to just move on and explore new things and learn new things. Of course, there are certain films like ‘Article 15’ or ‘AndhaDhun’. For ‘AndhaDhun’, I started taking piano lessons, so that was an evolution for me. For ‘Article 15’, I got aware of the caste system in India. So that was again, a kind of learning for me. In ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, more than the character, it was the learning experience with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar,” he added.

He might be touted as Bollywood’s hit machine, but he refrains from taking pressures from the expectations.

Ayushmann Khurana
“I am not a method actor. I switch on and switch off very easily. So, I never take my characters back home,” Ayushmann said. Wikimedia Commons

“The pressure is always there, but at the same time, I enjoy whatever I’m a part of. I really enjoy the process and I don’t put undue pressure on myself. I don’t have to change myself with every film. As I’ve said earlier, I can wait for the right script for that,” said the actor, who started his journey on the small screen.

“The only pressure is churning out great content,” he added.

Also Read: Taboo Topic Being Discussed on Social Media Is A Step Forward, Says Divya Dutta

Ayushmann was recently seen in the Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer “Gulabo Sitabo”. The Shoojit Sircar directorial, which was scheduled to get a theatrical release, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June as cinema halls remain shut amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The biggest challenge was to face the legend (Amitabh Bachchan). It was a very internal challenge, apart from that the external challenges was the heat,” said the actor while looking back at the making of the film. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Work Legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam
Next articleWorkplace Sanitization : A Rising Demand In Organisations

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Facebook Solution To Spot Harmful Behavior of People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has created a machine learning solution to train bots to realistically simulate the behaviour of real people on a social media platform, a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Workplace Sanitization : A Rising Demand In Organisations

NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is re-opening gradually after the COVID-19 shutdown, and so are offices and workplaces everywhere. But as they do, millions of office workers...
Read more
India

The Work Legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Upadhyay People die but they leave behind their legacy in the form of the work they put in their lifetime. Dr. APJ Abdul...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,974FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Facebook Solution To Spot Harmful Behavior of People

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has created a machine learning solution to train bots to realistically simulate the behaviour of real people on a social media platform, a...
Read more

Workplace Sanitization : A Rising Demand In Organisations

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is re-opening gradually after the COVID-19 shutdown, and so are offices and workplaces everywhere. But as they do, millions of office workers...
Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana On The Characters He Plays

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Ayushmann Khurrana is not a method actor and does not like to take his characters back home. The actor says he likes to explore...
Read more

The Work Legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Upadhyay People die but they leave behind their legacy in the form of the work they put in their lifetime. Dr. APJ Abdul...
Read more

Business In California Adjusting To New COVID-19 Requirements After Re-Opening

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The global impact of the Coronavirus on nearly all types of business is apparent, and businesses in California are not an exception. The region...
Read more

Expert Says Both Men And Women Are Responsible For Infertility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Infertility is mostly man-made and it can be reversed to a certain extent if we make a few changes in our lifestyle and try...
Read more

Taboo Topic Being Discussed on Social Media Is A Step Forward, Says Divya Dutta

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Divya Dutta feels it is a good thing that we are at least openly talking about domestic violence against women now, thanks to...
Read more

Sophisticated Sunglasses for Men That Will Elevate Any Attire

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Sunglasses – There is more to it than just eye protection, especially in today’s fashion-driven world. Notably, in the case of men, sunglasses can...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,974FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada