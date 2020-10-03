Saturday, October 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Ayushmann Khurrana: We have to Raise Better Sons!
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Ayushmann Khurrana: We have to Raise Better Sons!

Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by UNICEF India as a celebrity advocate who will work at ending violence against children

0
Ayushmann Khurrana on UP gangrapes: We have to raise better sons
Ayushmann Khurrana is distraught reading about the recent horrific gangrapes and killings at Hathras and Balrampur. Pinterest

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is distraught reading about the recent horrific gangrapes and killings at Hathras and Balrampur.

“Shocked, shattered and devastated. After Hathras, another gangrape and murder at Balrampur! It’s barbaric, inhuman and calls for the most severe punishment to the guilty. When will this stop? We are failing every single day to protect the women of our country. We have to do more than just protecting women. We have to raise better sons!” he said.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The actor, who has been roped in by UNICEF India as a celebrity advocate who will work at ending violence against children, has also trained focus on atrocities against children. He says brutality against minors is unacceptable but preventable.

Ayushmann Khurrana on UP gangrapes: We have to raise better sons
The actor says he will spotlight on how to put an end to the societal menace. Pinterest

“As a UNICEF celebrity advocate, my role is to further children’s rights, to support UNICEF in advocating for these rights using my voice and my influence. One of the major issues I am supporting is ending violence against children, to advocate that violence against children is unacceptable, and it is preventable,” Ayushmann said.

Also Read: 75% Consumers Feel Children Are Being Misled in Ads for Apps: Survey

The actor says he will spotlight on how to put an end to the societal menace.

“Violence against children is pervasive, but how often do we hear about it being reported or discussed? I will be drawing attention to this issue, making violence against children visible. We need more and more people acknowledging that violence happens, taking steps to end violence as well as to report it,” he said. (IANS)

Previous articleAt least 81% Doctors in Northern India Have Adopted Telemedicine: Report
Next articleIs Coronavirus Moveable More Than 6 Feet In Air?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more
Entertainment

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

Practice of Writing by Hand To Make Kids ‘Truly Smart’

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As kids get glued to various types of screens during digital learning, researchers now emphasize that children must receive at least a minimum of...
Read more

Costume Jewelry is Always Bling and Not Junk!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUJATA ASSOMULL  It has always bothered me when women refer to their costumes or high fashion jewelry pieces as "junk". Style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's...
Read more

I’ve Stopped Trying Hard to Fit in, Says Ileana D’Cruz

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose...
Read more

Sensor that Rapidly Detects COVID by the US Researcher

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a ray of hope to identify asymptomatic people, researchers in the US have developed a new test with a low-cost sensor that may...
Read more

Global Warming Affecting Nights More than Days: Research

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Global warming is affecting daytime and night-time temperatures differently - and greater night-time warming is more common than greater daytime warming worldwide, shows new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada