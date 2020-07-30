Thursday, July 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon
Lead StoryLife Style

Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon

Tips for monsoon skin care for babies every mother should follow

0
Tips for monsoon skin care for babies every mother should follow
It is advisable to change your baby's skincare routine. Pixabay

As the monsoon brings humidity and dampness that can lead to certain skin-related issues in babies, such as rashes, itchy scalp, an Ayurvedic expert has shared key tips for baby’s skin care this monsoon season.

According to the expert, with a change in the season, it is advisable to change your baby’s skincare routine to include season-friendly products.

Babies have very sensitive skin, and this makes it important to take extra care of their skin by ensuring that it is moisturised and nourished.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Following a monsoon skincare routine for your little one can help tackle skin concerns, right from diaper rashes to cradle cap and itchy scalp,” said Dr Prathibha Babshet, Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

“A proper monsoon head-to-heel skincare routine using safe and gentle products will help you tackle the common skin concerns during the season,” Babshet added.

Tips for monsoon skin care for babies every mother should follow
Choose appropriate clothing during monsoon. Pixabay

According to the expert, skincare tips for the monsoon that every mother should are: Daily bath, haircare to tackle itchy scalp and cradle cap, keeping skin dry after a bath, preventing diaper rashes and choosing appropriate monsoon clothing.

“During the daily bath, choose a gentle baby soap enriched with olive oil and almond. almond oil helps moisturize baby’s skin, and olive oil helps nourish and protect skin from dryness,” Babshet advised.

“Take the herbal route for your baby’s hair care by using a gentle baby shampoo infused with herbs like hibiscus and chickpea as hibiscus helps moisturize and condition hair and chickpea helps nourish hair,” she added.

The expert also stressed that keep the skin of the babies dry after a bath.

“Post bath, gently pats dry, especially the areas with skin folds, such as cheeks, neck, chin, and knees,” she said.

Tips for monsoon skin care for babies every mother should follow
Keep the skin of the babies dry after a bath. Pixabay

According to Babshet, diaper rashes are caused due to the wetness from the nappy. The best way to prevent a nappy rash is by using a diaper rash cream infused with Yashoda Bhasma and almond oil.

Also Read: Wearing Unclean Masks is More Dangerous

“Also, dress your baby in full and light clothing, preferably made of cotton fabrics. Avoid overdressing your baby; instead, keep a light jacket or a thin blanket handy when it gets cold,” she added.

In addition to following these simple tips, keep the environment clean as it will help protect your baby from mosquitoes and insect bites. Use mosquito nets and ensure there is no stagnant water around the house. (IANS)

Previous articleWearing Unclean Masks is More Dangerous
Next articleVidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Malaika Arora Gets Nostalgic About Childhood with Sister Amrita

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life...
Read more
Entertainment

Vidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Wearing Unclean Masks is More Dangerous

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Finally, many individual government authorities have decided to crack the whip on the defaulters who do not care to wear masks properly...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Malaika Arora Gets Nostalgic About Childhood with Sister Amrita

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life...
Read more

Vidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on...
Read more

Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the monsoon brings humidity and dampness that can lead to certain skin-related issues in babies, such as rashes, itchy scalp, an Ayurvedic expert...
Read more

Wearing Unclean Masks is More Dangerous

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Finally, many individual government authorities have decided to crack the whip on the defaulters who do not care to wear masks properly...
Read more

International Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, 30 July is celebrated as the International Friendship Day across the globe. The day, which is also known as World Friendship Day...
Read more

Internshala Launches Fresher Jobs

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Internshala, the internship and training platform, has announced the launch of fresher jobs on the platform where it will offer verified and premium job...
Read more

Importing from China: How Can it Be Profitable?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the best deals is to import cheap products and sell them at higher prices; China is the best country to do that....
Read more

Smart Is Sexy : Sapiosexuals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you someone who is naturally drawn towards something 'more'? Do you often find yourself contemplating over what your partner's perspectives or thought process?...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada