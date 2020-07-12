Sunday, July 12, 2020
Bachchan Family Tests Corona Positive

Bollywood's megastars test Covid positive

Amitabh Bachchan
On Saturday evening the 77-year-old Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted to confirm he was Covid-19 positive. Pinterest

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday morning posted on Instagram to reiterate that his father Amitabh Bachchan and he have mild symptoms of Covid-19. He requested all “to stay calm and not panic”.

“Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” wrote Abhishek on Instagram.

On Saturday evening the 77-year-old Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted to confirm he was Covid-19 positive.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff underwent tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” @SrBachchan had tweeted.

Soon after Bachchan’s tweet, Abhishek had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

Everyone in the Bachchan family apart from Jaya Bachchan have been tested positive for coronavirus. Pinterest

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.

The Bachchans are admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Also Read: Strokes Linked to Covid-19 Have Higher Mortality Rate, Says Research

Thereafter, antigen test reports of other members of the family — Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan — had come out as negative. Now Aishwarya Rai Bacchan and daughter has also tested corona positive.

The Bachchan bungalows, Jalsa, Prateeksha, and Janak, were being sanitized by BMC on Sunday morning. (IANS)

